Modinomics At 12: The Reforms Rewiring India For The World

The first part of this series looked at the foundation Modinomics laid - a doubled economy, inflation tamed, a deficit disciplined, capex multiplied sixfold. The second looked at the frontiers it has begun to push, from the first silicon coming off Indian fabs to the wave of trade pacts that have opened the developed world to Indian exporters. What remains is the reckoning: step back from the quarterly data and ask what twelve years actually amount to - and, importantly, what the next twelve will demand.

Modinomics rests on five key reforms that have fundamentally rewired how the Indian economy runs.

The first is the Goods and Services Tax. For all its chaotic rollout and the running quarrel over rates, GST did something independent India had failed to do for seven decades - it turned a patchwork of state levies into a single national market. The second is the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which has completely rewired the power equation between borrower and lender, made corporate exit possible, and allowed banks to clean up balance sheets that had been frozen for years. The third is the digital public infrastructure of Aadhaar, UPI and direct benefit transfers - the rail that formalised the economy, routed welfare past the middleman, and is now studied as a template across the developing world. The fourth is the consolidation of twenty-nine tangled central labour laws into four codes - the most consequential factor-market reform of the era, brought into force in November 2025 after a half-decade in limbo. Done right, the codes could finally make it rational for Indian firms to scale and hire formally rather than stay small to stay below the regulatory radar - unlocking the mass, organised employment the country has long lacked. And the fifth is the industrial-policy turn itself: Make in India and the production-linked incentives to steer capital towards specific sectors of manufacturing, after decades in which Indian policymakers toyed with multiple half-hearted attempts.

What unites these five is a single instinct - plumbing over posturing. Modinomics' real signature has been the unglamorous work of laying pipe that only shows its worth a decade later.

But India is a young, aspirational nation, where the goal is no longer relief; it is mobility. The young man in a Purvanchal town does not just want a guaranteed hundred days of digging - he wants a job that does not require him to board a train to Surat or Ludhiana. The family that now has a bank account, a gas connection, and a pucca roof has crossed the threshold of subsistence and wants the next thing: a school that teaches, a clinic that works, a non-farm income, a future for a daughter that looks nothing like her grandmother's. Modinomics built the floor. What rural India is asking for now is the staircase.

That demand - for dignity and upward movement, not merely a safety net - is the political and economic test of the coming decade.

Meeting it requires the reforms that will define the India of tomorrow - the second-generation kind. Land acquisition, the perennial choke point for any factory or road, awaits a settlement that has eluded every government. Agriculture needs a marketing reform - one this government tried, at real political cost, and was ultimately forced to retreat from. Contract enforcement and judicial delay - the quiet tax on every investment decision - demand attention no incentive scheme can substitute for. And the unfinished business of privatisation and asset monetisation will test whether the state is willing to step back where it no longer needs to lead. These are harder than the first decade's reforms precisely because they are more political; but they are the difference between an economy that grows and one that transforms.

Which brings the series to its closing argument: What will it take for India to become not merely the fastest-growing major economy, but the destination global capital actively prefers. Capital chases growth and certainty. The country that wins the long-term, patient money is the one that offers predictable taxation with no retrospective surprises, dispute resolution measured in months rather than years, capital markets deep enough to enter and exit at will, and a steady regulatory hand. India has the demographics, the engineers, the China-plus-one moment and now the trade access. What it must now supply is the missing ingredient - predictability: a decisive end to tax surprises and policy reversals, a judiciary that enforces contracts at the speed of business, and the consistency that lets a fund manager in Singapore or a board in Stuttgart commit a decade of capital without flinching.

So the verdict, across all three parts, is this. The economy that was branded one of the Fragile Five barely a year before this government took office is now the one the world courts. That is no small inversion, and it was no accident - it was executed with unusual consistency: build the foundation, push the frontier, lay the systems that outlast the politics. The road from a $4 trillion economy to a $10 trillion one will not be paved by growth rates alone; it will be earned by finishing the reforms this government started and daring to attempt the ones it has so far deferred.

The foundation holds and the frontiers beckon; what remains is the will to finish. India will not stumble for want of ambition, but it will rise the rest of the way only if prosperity reaches the forgotten village and certainty reassures the distant boardroom. That, in the end, is the whole of the task.

(Gaurie Dwivedi is Executive Editor, Political Economy at NDTV. Views expressed are personal.)