Weather Updates Today LIVE: Strong winds reaching up to 111 kilometres per hour swept parts of Delhi on Tuesday evening, even as maximum temperatures across the national capital remained significantly above normal, according to weather officials.

Palam recorded the highest gusty wind speed of 111 kilometres per hour during the evening hours, while the Pusa area reported maximum winds of 48 kilometres per hour.

Among the city stations, Ridge recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44.7 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees above normal, followed by Lodi Road at 44 degrees Celsius, about 4 degrees above normal.

Palam recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees above normal, Ayanagar registered 43.6 degrees Celsius, about 1.5 degrees above normal, and Safdarjung registered 43.5 degrees Celsius, about 3.5 degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, 1.6 degrees above normal. Palam recorded a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees below normal, while Lodi Road registered 27.4 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature settled at 28.3 degrees Celsius at Ridge and 28 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday with the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places.

Follow the LIVE Updates of Weather Today