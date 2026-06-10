Heavy Rain, Waterlogging Disrupt Traffic In Hyderabad, 2 Electrocuted

At least two persons were electrocuted, and a massive traffic jam was reported in Hyderabad as the southwest monsoon brought widespread rainfall across Telangana.

The deaths were reported in Hyderabad's Mylardevpally area on Tuesday evening, when a low-tension streetlight cable was accidentally damaged and fell on the road during drain excavation work. The live electrical wire reportedly remained submerged in rainwater that had accumulated on the road following continuous rainfall.

The victims, identified as Jaffer and Abu, residents of Chandrayangutta, had arrived at the location in an auto-rickshaw. As they stepped out of the vehicle, they unknowingly entered the waterlogged stretch where the live cable was lying. Both received a severe electric shock and collapsed on the spot. Despite efforts by residents to rescue them, they died.

Local MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi met their family members and assured them that the matter would be pursued with the concerned authorities.

Authorities have been advised to conduct urgent inspections of electrical installations and exposed cables across the city to prevent similar incidents.

Photo Credit: ANI

The tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by damaged electrical infrastructure during the rainy season and underscores the need for stricter safety protocols at civic work sites.

The rainfall also led to waterlogging and incidents of trees being uprooted in various places and consequent traffic jams, including in the IT hub of the city, Cyberabad, where commuters were left stranded for several hours.

Several low-lying colonies and residential areas across the city reported flooding following the intense rainfall.

Photo Credit: ANI

Emergency teams were deployed to monitor vulnerable locations, clear waterlogged roads, and respond to public complaints.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated favourable conditions for further strengthening of monsoon activity over Telangana in the coming days. Several districts have been placed under a 'yellow alert' for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.