Indian Woman Reveals Reality Of Healthcare System In Germany: 'It Is So Difficult'

An Indian woman has caught social media's attention after highlighting the reality of healthcare facilities in Germany. In an Instagram video titled "What happened when we needed a doctor in Germany," the user named Simran Koul Arora detailed that she initially believed that healthcare would be efficient in Germany, but once her husband needed attention for his eye infection, she had to jump through hoops to get a doctor's appointment.

"I always thought Germany's healthcare system would be very efficient before moving here. But the recent experience was completely different from what I expected," said Arora.

Arora explained that reaching the doctor was not 'straightforward' and that she, alongside her husband, had to wait almost a week just to see the doctor.

"Shivam had an eye infection. Initially, we thought we will get it checked quickly. But that's when we realised that reaching the doctor is not that straightforward," she said.

"First, we went to the emergency room. From there, we were told to go somewhere else, which was one hour away from our home. Then, we got an appointment from the doctor after one week."

Arora claimed that despite paying high insurance premiums and taxes, the entire system was difficult that made healthcare far from accessible.

"When we finally went to get the appointment, we still ended up waiting for a really long time. And honestly, the most frustrating part was that even after paying so much in insurance and taxes, it is so difficult to get an appointment from the doctor," she said.

"Even if we get the appointment, we still have to wait so much. This was definitely very different from my expectations before moving here to Germany."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users compared the situation to India, where any patient could walk in and get treated quickly.

"It's in moments like these that I truly miss India," said one user, while another added: "Thanks for sharing that. Could be an eyeopener for many Indians who curse and beat up doctors here left, right, and centre."

A third commented: "Ma'am, today I visited a government hospital in Patna, Bihar. It cost Rs 5 for registration and I got to meet the doctor in 15 minutes with even free medicines. 4 doctors were sitting in the clinic. It was fast."

A fourth said: "India offers one of the most accessible healthcare systems in the world, where patients can often see a doctor the same day. Sadly, many doctors face disrespect and abuse despite working tirelessly under immense pressure."