'America, Take Notes': US Woman Praises India After Buying $26 Contact Lenses Without Insurance

An American woman has praised the accessibility of healthcare services in India by purchasing prescription contact lenses for $26 (Rs 2,451) without insurance or an appointment. In a now-viral Instagram video titled, "Buying contact lenses in India with no appointment," the user named Ivy urged the US to 'take notes' while detailing her experience of visiting an optical store and ordering prescription glasses, which she received rather quickly at a fraction of the price.

"I went to an optics shop in India and left with prescription contacts for $26 USD without using insurance! America, please take notes," Ivy captioned the accompanying video.

In the clip, Ivy explained that she had packed only one pair of contacts, which prompted the decision to buy another. A quick 20-minute walk to a mall store was all it took her to get a replacement by simply handing over her prescription.

"I just gave them a prescription for the brand I use, so they're going to actually, I think, just to grab some," said Ivy, adding that the store said they would have her desired lenses by Monday night.

Ivy said the store offered her an additional discount if she bought more boxes but she stuck with one and received them promptly on Monday.

"I am glad that I could just walk into any optical store here in India and I could get contacts because you cannot do that in America, especially because I didn't use any insurance," said Ivy.

"I got three pairs for $26 is that a steal, or is that the normal price? I don't know," she added.

As her post went viral, the majority of social media users were amused to know that Americans needed insurance to buy contact lenses.

"Damn, I go to my glasses shop randomly and get it done. Like to get it tight and stuff and adjusted. And, he does it for free," said one user, while another added: "The concept of needing insurance for contact lenses is so foreign to me."

A third commented: "I didn't know you needed an appointment or insurance to purchase prescription contact lenses in other countries."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'US Healthcare Is Scam'

Earlier this month, another American woman labelled the US healthcare system a "scam" after buying a $1,000 medication for just $25 from India. The woman named Victoria explained that her insurance provider refused to cover her essential medication. This left her facing an exorbitant out-of-pocket bill. Relief only came when she was advised to source the drug directly from an Indian manufacturer instead.

"This medication was going to cost me $1,000 out-of-pocket in the US and I bought it for $25. Yep, just for six little pills, $1,000 out-of-pocket because my insurance wouldn't cover it," Victoria said.

Victoria said common people in America were being 'completely scammed' by the healthcare system. She also questioned where all the extra money was going.