Watch: Indian-Origin Man Feels Lied To By American Healthcare After Visiting Bengaluru Hospital

An Indian-origin man said he was feeling lied to by the American healthcare system after visiting a Bengaluru hospital for a full body checkup. In an Instagram video titled, "Thoughts on Indians hospitals and the healthcare system as an American," Shivam Desai, who has previously worked at JPMorgan and SoFi, detailed that he was thoroughly impressed by the healthcare infrastructure in India as well as the pricing.

Desai said it baffled his mind how the US healthcare system was operating when compared it to India, where he had been for a few weeks.

"So I've been working with hospitals the last few weeks here in India. We're currently in Bangalore. And this is one of the nicest hospitals I've been to in the world. We've got stores, incredible greenery. Just nice architecture, design, clean. I've learned a lot about care in India, hospital operations, pricing, and it just baffles my mind how the US healthcare system operates," said Desai.

Desai explained that he got the full body checkup for only Rs 5,000, which would have easily cost $3,000 to $5,000 in America.

"I got a full body check done for Rs 5,000 or around $50. I checked with my US healthcare friends and they said this would cost $3,000-$5,000, and it's just a night-and-day difference," said Desai.

"Most hospitals in the US don't look like this, don't feel like this. They are very clinical, sterile. Absolutely no waiting," he said, adding that people have to wait hours in the waiting room.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | Grateful Passenger Tips Rs 2,000 On Rs 200 Fare After Uber Driver Braves Heavy Rain To Complete Difficult Ride

Visit India

Desai also advised foreigners as well as Indians living abroad visiting India to avail the healthcare facilities and feel rejuvenated.

"I've got so much work and exams done these last few weeks that I feel empowered to take on my thirties. So if you're a foreigner or Indian living abroad and coming to India soon, I highly recommend you make this investment. It's very reasonable, and you'll come out feeling super good. And we've got the section for international patients and health tourism."