Woman Calls US Healthcare System 'Scam' After Getting Affordable Medicine From India: '$1000 vs $25'

An American woman has labelled the US healthcare system a "scam" after buying a $1,000 medication for just $25 from India. In a now-viral Instagram video, user Victoria explained that her insurance provider refused to cover her essential medication. This left her facing an exorbitant out-of-pocket bill. Relief only came when she was advised to source the drug directly from an Indian manufacturer instead.

"This medication was going to cost me $1,000 out-of-pocket in the US and I bought it for $25. Yep, just for six little pills, $1,000 out-of-pocket because my insurance wouldn't cover it," Victoria can be heard saying in the clip.

Not willing to spend a fortune on the medicine, Victoria was advised by her doctor to approach a Canadian pharmacy, which would order the medicine directly from an Indian manufacturer.

"So my doctor was like, send the script to Canadian Pharmacy. Did that, asked how much it would be, expecting maybe like $100 or $200, which I was ready to pay for," said Victoria.

"They were like $25. $10 for the medication itself, $15 for the shipping. International shipping direct from the manufacturer in India to me."

Victoria said common people in America were being 'completely scammed' by the healthcare system. She also questioned where all the extra money was going.

"Our healthcare system in the U S is a joke. We are being completely scammed. What do you mean this was going to cost a thousand dollars? And I was able to pay $10 for the medication itself," she said.

"What was I paying $1,000 for in the US? Who is that money going to? That is a hypothetical question. You all get my point."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'It's Insane'

As the video went viral, social media users highlighted the systemic healthcare exploitation in the US while praising the affordable medications coming from India.

"I have ordered medications directly from India, without a prescription," said one user, while another added: "In India, you can get it for Rs 100, which is around $1 maximum."

A third commented: "Fly to India, enjoy a week of holiday in India, go to the pharmacy, buy whatever you want to buy, and come back to the USA, and still then too. It will cost you less than $1000."

A fourth said: "Had to get my rifaximin from India, via Canada. It's insane. I have fairly decent state insurance, but it's still absolutely insane."