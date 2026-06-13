'Don't Bother Coming': British Man Criticises Foreigners Influenced By Anti-India Propaganda Videos

A British traveller has advised other foreign nationals not to 'bother' visiting India if they were getting influenced by 'anti-India' propaganda videos about the country. In a passionate rant on Instagram, Rory Porter, who has visited India on multiple occasions, called out the negative stereotypes, stating that India was a 'magical place', with kind, hospitable people and an incredibly rich culture.

"How could you not go to a country just because you've seen a few videos online or a few people online have voiced their opinion? This always seems to baffle me when I see loads of comments on my videos saying I could never go to India. Like the only reason these people don't want to go to India is because they've seen a few videos of some dodgy or unhygienic street food," said Porter in the clip.

"Like India is one of the most magical places I've ever been to. I've honestly met some of the nicest, some of the most intelligent people. They're kind, they're hospitable. I've had some of the best food. I've seen some of the most fascinating things.

Porter said India has problems just like every other country on the planet, but if anyone was going to be influenced by a few videos online, they did not deserve to visit and experience India.

"If you're literally going to let a few videos define whether or not you're going to go to a country, then I guess that's your loss. You know what? Don't bother coming to India. Because you probably don't deserve to come here," said Porter.

"You're not going to appreciate how much it's got. And that's honestly fine. I don't want to go to India if there's going to be loads of closed-minded, ignorant tourists. That's fine by me. You go somewhere else.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'Thank You For Understanding'

As the video went viral, social media users praised Porter for defending India against the online trolls and presenting the right picture of the country.

"All countries have good vs bad, I lived and worked in India for a year in general it is very safe, people are helpful, culturally it's very rich," said one user, while another added: "I would say India is so diverse that you will find what you are looking for if you are looking for garbage, poverty, you will find it. If you are looking for spirituality, you will find it. Good food, nice people, you will find it. You will find what you are looking for."

A third commented: "I completely agree with you! India is the most fascinating country for me. But each to their own. I'm sure there are many more amazing places on Earth. I just don't like people hating India by only looking at the surface!"

A fourth said: "Thank you for understanding. I get it that our country has a lot of flaws, but we ain't the only one with flaws. We got a lot of things that people don't know about. Come to North East India."