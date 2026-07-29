Viral Video: Foreigner Travelling Every Indian State Explains Why Kerala Feels Different

Travel vlogger Jack Heaton, who is on a mission to visit every state in India, has been gaining attention on social media for sharing unique observations from his journeys. During his visit to Kerala, he said the state stood out from many other parts of the country and explained why he believes it feels different.

While walking through a street, he pointed to cleaner streets and noticeably less honking as examples of how Kerala differs from many places he has visited across India.

In the video, Jack asks, "Why is Kerala so different?"

Sharing his thoughts, he wrote, "Personally I'd put it primarily down to education, especially initiatives that helped the education of women. I think this, as a byproduct, also helped with general civic sense, leading to cleaner streets & considerate people."

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He also notes Kerala's literacy rate, saying, "Kerala has a literacy rate higher than the United States. With 96.2 per cent in Kerala and 79 per cent in the USA."

According to Jack, religion is another factor that makes Kerala distinct. He says, "Hinduism is still the dominant religion, but only with about 40 per cent of the people being Hindu. The next is Christianity, about 30 per cent of the people, and the rest are Muslims, Jains, and other religions."

Summing up his experience, Jack says, "I love lots of areas of India, but Kerala is a clear outlier in the way it differentiates itself from the rest of India."

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The video resonated with many viewers, who shared their reactions in the comments section.

One wrote, "Kerala is not just a destination; it's a feeling." Another added, "We are not perfect, but we are better in India."

A viewer said, "Thank you, dear. Kerala is God's Own Country." An Instagram user wrote, "Proud to be Keralite." One chimed in, "Proud to be a Malayali."