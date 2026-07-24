Austrian Woman Debunks Myths About India, Highlights Its Diversity

An Austrian content creator, who is married to an Indian man, has shared her experiences of travelling across India to challenge several common stereotypes about the country. Through an Instagram post, she explained that many popular beliefs do not reflect the full picture of India's diversity, landscapes, and culture.

She said that while India has cleanliness issues in some places, this is not the whole story. She explained that every country has areas with waste or pollution. According to her, India also has breathtaking mountains, untouched nature, fresh rivers, beautiful villages and many places where people have a strong civic sense and care for their surroundings.

Speaking about the country's atmosphere, she said that big cities in India can feel crowded and chaotic. However, she added that the country also has peaceful mountains, quiet beaches, forests, villages and places where people can experience complete silence.

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She also addressed the belief that India is always hot. She reminded her followers that India has the Himalayas and places like Ladakh that experience extreme minus temperatures. She said the country has snow, winter, different climates and many seasons, and it is not hot everywhere.

Talking about the country's scents, she said that every country has its own smells. She explained that India is incredibly diverse and offers many different aromas, including spices, food, flowers, incense, temples and nature.

She also spoke about food safety and said that it depends on where people choose to eat, just like anywhere else in the world. She noted that choosing places wisely is important and added that India has countless clean restaurants, cafes and food outlets where people can eat safely. Based on her experience, she said she enjoyed many meals in India without any problems.

Highlighting India's diversity, she said it is one of the most diverse countries in the world. She explained that from South India to the Himalayas and from the Northeast to Rajasthan, people can look completely different, speak different languages, follow different traditions and have different cultures.

Sharing her personal experience, she said that no place in the world is completely safe because every country has both good and bad people. She added that many people in India were incredibly warm, helpful and welcoming. She said some people treated her like family, and some of her closest friendships are with Indians. She also advised travellers to always use common sense wherever they go.

She further said that although some cities can be loud because of traffic and honking, India also has places filled with deep calm, including mountains, temples, forests and peaceful areas where people can completely disconnect.

Speaking about poverty, she acknowledged that it exists in India and said it is heartbreaking for her. At the same time, she noted that India's history is much more complex and said it was once one of the world's richest regions.

She concluded her post by sharing a gallery of photographs from her travels across India. The first image was titled, "Myths about India that people still believe," while the remaining photos challenged common misconceptions. In one slide, she paired the caption, "It is so noisy," with a peaceful photograph of a quiet mountain stream.