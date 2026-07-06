Foreigner Says Walking With Phone In Hand Felt Safer In India Than London

A foreign traveller's experience in India has sparked discussion on social media after she shared that she felt more relaxed using her phone while travelling across the country than she usually does in London.

Before travelling to India, Emma said she had heard the usual warnings, including keeping an eye on her belongings and avoiding displaying her phone in public. However, after visiting different parts of the country, she said her experience was very different from what she had expected.

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Emma, who documented her journey on Instagram, shared a video of herself filming freely while travelling through Kerala, Varkala, Guwahati, and Meghalaya. Along with the clip, she wrote that, although it might be controversial, she actually felt less stressed about her phone in India than she did in London.

Reflecting on her trip, Emma said travelling around places like Kerala, Varkala, Guwahati, and Meghalaya completely challenged the narrative she had always heard before visiting. She added that she was filming freely, walking around with her phone out, and never had the constant feeling of needing to watch her belongings in the back of her mind.

Comparing the experience with life in London, she said that, meanwhile, in London, her phone was basically "welded" to her hand.

Social Media Reaction

The comparison quickly sparked debate online. While many Indian users said the video highlighted a side of the country that often goes unnoticed, others pointed out that safety can vary from place to place and that no destination is entirely risk-free.

One user commented, "Thanks for making this video."

Another user noted, "Its the truth."