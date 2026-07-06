116-Year-Old Devotee Gets VIP Darshan At Tirumala After Viral Walking Video

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has arranged a special VIP Break Darshan for a 116-year-old devotee after a video of her walking to Tirumala went viral on social media.

The elderly woman, identified as Navaneethamma, travelled on foot to the hill shrine with the support of her family. Despite her advanced age, she climbed the nearly 3550 steps along the 9-km Alipiri footpath through the Seshachalam hills to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara. Her determination and devotion drew widespread appreciation online.

Moved by her unwavering faith, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu praised her spirit. In a post on social media, he said age is just a number when it comes to true devotion and described her journey as inspiring. He also appreciated her family for supporting her lifelong wish to visit Tirumala.

Responding to the viral video, TTD Chairman BR Naidu directed vigilance officials to trace the elderly devotee and bring her to the temple for a special darshan. Acting swiftly, the officials located Navaneethamma and her family.

Following the chairman's instructions, staff from his office escorted Navaneethamma and her family to the temple on Monday and facilitated VIP Break Darshan. The officials also assisted her through the required biometric verification before the darshan.

The gesture was widely appreciated by devotees, with many praising the TTD administration for recognising the elderly woman's extraordinary devotion and ensuring she had a comfortable and memorable darshan of Lord Venkateswara after completing the difficult pilgrimage on foot.

