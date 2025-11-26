10-Day Tirupati Vaikuntha Darshan Announced; All You Need To Know

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced elaborate arrangements and detailed guidelines for the upcoming Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan at the Srivari Temple, scheduled to run for ten days from December 30 to January 8.

Giving top priority to common devotees, TTD has cancelled most special privileges and introduced an Electronic Dip system for the high-demand first three days.

For the first three crucial days — December 30 (Vaikuntha Ekadashi), December 31 (Vaikuntha Dwadasi), and January 1 (New Year) — darshan tokens will be allocated exclusively through an Electronic Dip system.

Tokens will be allotted under the 1+3 family quota, allowing up to four members.

Devotees must register for the dip from 10 AM on November 27 to 5 PM on December 1 via the TTD website, TTD Mobile App, or the AP Government WhatsApp Bot (9552300009).

The results of the Electronic Dip will be declared on December 2 at 2 PM.

The schedule of darshan and ticket sales for the remaining days has also been announced.

For Sarva Darshan from January 2 to 8, common devotees can avail Sarva Darshan directly without tokens through the Vaikuntham Queue Complex–2.

For SED and SRIVANI tickets (January 2 to 8), 1,000 tickets per day will be released online on December 5 at 10 AM.

For SED (₹300), 15,000 tickets per day will be released online on December 5 at 3 PM.

To ensure maximum access for general pilgrims, TTD has implemented several cancellations and suspensions.

Cancellation of Special Darshans (Dec 30–Jan 1): SED, Srivani Darshan, and all other special darshans are cancelled for the first three days.

Suspension of Offline Tokens: Issuance of SSD tokens in Tirupati is suspended for the entire 10-day period. Offline Srivani tickets at airports are also cancelled.

Privilege Darshan Cancellation: All privilege darshans for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, parents with infants, defence personnel, and NRIs are cancelled from December 30 to January 8.

VIP Darshan: Only self-protocol dignitaries will be provided VIP Break Darshan. All recommendation letters for VIP Darshan are cancelled, and all Arjita Sevas are suspended.

Local Quota Darshan (Jan 6–8): A dedicated online quota will be released on December 10 for residents of Tirupati, Chandragiri, Renigunta (4,500 tokens/day), and Tirumala (500 tokens/day).

Donors' Quota: Donors contributing ₹1 lakh and above must book their darshan online through the donor application when tickets are released on December 5 at 10 AM.

TTD has urged all devotees to cooperate with these arrangements for a smooth, safe, and comfortable darshan experience.