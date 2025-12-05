Tirupati Temple Reserves 90% Vaikuntha Darshan Time For Common Devotees

In good news for Tirupati temple pilgrims, a substantial 90 per cent of the available Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan time, 164 hours out of a total 182 hours, has been earmarked for common devotees through the electronic lucky dip (e-Dip) system, the temple body Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has said.

TTD Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal, speaking during the 'Dial Your EO' programme at Annamayya Bhavan on Friday, stressed that the e-dip system was introduced to ensure equal access and to avoid the inconvenience faced by pilgrims in previous years.

The Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam is one of Tirumala's most significant annual events, attracting millions of devotees seeking the rare opportunity to walk through the Vaikunta Dwaram, which is believed to open only during this period.

"Keeping in view the larger interests of Srivari devotees spread across the country, TTD has allotted Vaikuntha Ekadasi Dwara Darshan tokens in e-Dip, providing equal opportunity to all," the EO said. He thanked devotees who praised the new system for its transparency, even if they were not selected in the lottery.

Responding to requests from callers in Bhimavaram, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Venkatagiri to enhance the quota for physically challenged and aged devotees, the EO said the administration must "do justice to every category of its devotees", indicating that enhancing the quota for one section was not possible.

In a move to accommodate local sentiment, the EO confirmed that the final three days of the Dwara Darshanam, January 6, 7, and 8, have been specifically allotted to 15,000 residents of Tirumala and Tirupati, citing that all ten days are considered equally auspicious.

During the interactive session, Preethi from Chennai suggested that Millets Annaprasadam be provided instead of rice on Vaikuntha Ekadasi. The EO said the feasibility of making this change would be checked.

Following a suggestion from a caller in Vizag, the EO said staff and sevaks would address pilgrims and each other solely as "Govinda".

There were also suggestions to check the playing of loud "filmy songs" in private vehicles on the Ghat Road, serving Annaprasadam to waiting devotees in compartments earlier to avoid food wastage, improving queue line management, and addressing the behavioural attitude of Sevaks.

The TTD has projected a total pilgrim turnout of 7.7 lakh devotees over the ten-day Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam period, spanning Vaikuntha Ekadasi, Dwadasi, and New Year's Day (January 1). Mr Singhal said the 164-hour allocation for common devotees shows the board's clear priority for general pilgrims.