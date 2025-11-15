Andhra Cop Linked To Tirumala Scam Found Dead, Probe Launched

A police officer from Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, who was under investigation in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Parakamani scam, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Friday, prompting police to register a murder case and form 12 special investigation teams to probe the incident.

Former TTD Assistant Vigilance and Security Officer (AVSO) Y Satish Kumar, also an accused in the Parakamani theft case, was found lying near railway tracks in Tadipatri in Anantapur district. His brother, Hari, filed a complaint alleging that "rivals in the Parakamani case murdered my brother."

Based on his complaint, Government Railway Police (GRP) Guntakal registered an FIR under Section 103(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have constituted 12 special investigation teams to uncover the circumstances leading to his death.

Satish Kumar was scheduled to appear before the CID on Friday for the second round of questioning in the Parakamani case, along with two other policemen. He had earlier been grilled for six hours by the CID on November 6. The reinvestigation into the scam was ordered after the Andhra Pradesh High Court set aside previous Lok Adalat orders and directed the CID and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to submit a fresh report in a sealed cover by December 2.

The Parakamani, the sacred hall where pilgrims' offerings, including domestic and foreign currency, are counted, became the centre of controversy in early 2023 when a staff member was caught on camera, allegedly stealing cash. Though the registered theft amount was relatively small, subsequent allegations by TTD board members and political leaders suggested the theft was part of a far larger, long-running scam, potentially involving crores of rupees.

Satish Kumar had played a central role in the initial action against the accused. On April 29, 2023, he caught CV Ravi Kumar, head clerk of the Pedda Jeeyar Mutt and the prime accused, allegedly stealing $900 from devotees' offerings. A case was registered at the Tirumala I Town Police Station and a chargesheet followed on May 30, 2023.

However, the matter took an unexpected turn when Ravi Kumar and his wife, CV Ramya, donated seven properties in Tirupati and Chennai, valued at Rs 14.4 crore (market value estimated at Rs 40 crore), to the TTD. The trust accepted the donation on June 19, 2023. Later, on September 9, 2023, Satish Kumar entered into a compromise settlement with Ravi Kumar at the Lok Adalat in Tirupati, leading to the case being disposed of and Ravi Kumar being acquitted.

After a change of government in Andhra Pradesh, the TTD vigilance wing again questioned Satish Kumar. He reportedly told officials that he had been under pressure from the police department to accept the compromise earlier.