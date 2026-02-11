Maharashtra Cop Kills Wife's Lover, Drives 191 Km To Dispose Body, Arrested

A police constable in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai has been accused of murdering his wife's lover and driving 191 Kilometres with the body to dispose of it.

The accused policeman suspected a man from the Kalamboli area. After allegedly murdering the man, he placed the body on the adjacent passenger seat of his car and drove it to Lonand in Maharashtra's Satara district, approximately 191 kilometres away.

Once he reached his destination, he attempted to destroy evidence by burning the body in a well.

Police recovered a partially burned body from a well near Sukhed, a village in Satara. Based on technical investigation and evidence, the accused constable was arrested.

The police are currently investigating the murder.