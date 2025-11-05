Tirupati Temple Plans To Use AI To Slash Pilgrim Wait Times To 2 Hours

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board, led by Chairman B R Naidu, is planning to launch an ambitious digital drive to eliminate long queues and reduce the average pilgrim darshan waiting time to just two hours using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"There was some reluctance earlier to embrace AI technology. But we are keen to leverage technology to eliminate past discomforts and enhance transparency," Naidu told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

The use of AI for darshan is intended to deliver a seamless, hassle-free pilgrimage experience by optimising crowd flow and drastically cutting down wait times, he explained.

Already, the recent reduction in 'VIP Break Darshan' timings has saved common devotees an average of two to 2.5 hours of waiting time, the TTD Chairman said.

Plans are also underway to upgrade the Alipiri toll gate queue, the entry point at the foothill, with advanced technology and scanners to increase entry speed.

To manage pilgrim flow, the TTD is considering building a new complex down the hill capable of accommodating approximately 25,000 devotees with food court facilities.

To curb online fraud and fake bookings, a dedicated Cyber Security Lab proposal is also being considered. The Chairman advised devotees to use only the official TTD website for services.

"There was one person who had created over 320 fake sites promising darshan," Naidu said.

The Chairman also detailed several hardline policy decisions taken to protect the temple's sacred environment and assets, including initiating actions to remove non-Hindu employees in line with legal provisions, a move he described as safeguarding the temple's religious purity.

Naidu said TTD had successfully reclaimed 25 acres of sacred land around the seven hills, including plots previously allocated for the Alipiri Zoo Park and the proposed Mumtaz Hotel (an Oberoi Group property) by the previous administration.

Amendments to religious laws are also being sought to restrict commercial activities and promote only spiritual programs.

The TTD also intends to remove up to 1,500 illegal shops granted by the previous administration to restore the beauty and sanctity of the town.

The TTD Board reports a complete overhaul of the free food program, or Annaprasadam division. Daily distribution capacity has increased to over 1,00,000 devotees, with vada added to the menu. A newly established Food Safety Department now manages quality and hygiene.

Laddu production capacity has reached a historic record of 4 to 4.5 lakh (4,00,000 to 4,50,000) laddus per day. The Board also successfully secured a GST waiver for the laddu makers.

The TTD has also moved to regularise 650 contract lecturers, drivers, and staff who have served the institution for over 15 years.

As part of a vast social outreach program, funds from the Srivani Trust will be used to build 5,000 new TTD temples specifically in Dalit, Harijan, and fishermen colonies across Andhra Pradesh.

"Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu wants to establish a TTD temple in every state capital in India, including the first Assam TTD temple on 10 acres, supported by a dedicated Rs. 2,000 crore corpus for international temple expansion," the TTD chairperson added.