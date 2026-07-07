"Go Back To Your Country": Tensions Erupt At US Beach After Request Sparks Xenophobic Rant

What was meant to be a relaxing Fourth of July gathering on a beach in Malibu, California, quickly turned into chaos after a routine interaction between beachgoers escalated into a barrage of racial insults. The incident, which was partially captured on video and has since sparked widespread outrage online, began over a minor dispute.

Sharing details of the encounter in a Reddit post, as a user posted a video of the incident, revealing that the conflict began when a family approached a young man with a simple request: to pick up his trash.

However, the man, wearing blue swim trunks, refused. He then yelled, "Go back to your country," at the individuals who made the initial request.

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The family members responded by stating that they were "born and raised" in the United States.

Undeterred, the man continued his rant before leaving with his female companion, while the family called out, "All we asked you to do was pick up your trash."

Ultimately, the family cleaned up the litter themselves. Watch the video here.

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Social media reaction

The video quickly went viral, sparking immense outrage online as hundreds of users took to the comment section to slam the young man's behaviour. "This is a textbook example of someone who has never been held accountable for their actions," one user wrote.

"You speak like someone who has never been smacked in the f**king mouth. That's okay, we have the remedy," another commented.

A third user stated, "I don't think I've ever seen one person be so insecure about so many things so fast. The sexuality, the body fat percentage, the car, the house, the nativism... so desperate to check off all these boxes. People who are actually happy with themselves don't have to try to put others down to feel better about themselves."