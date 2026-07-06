Video Games May Improve Memory And Other Cognitive Skills, Researchers Say

Playing video games can lead to "modest" improvements in memory, attention, and other thinking skills, a new review of research suggests. The benefits depend on the type of game you play. As per the study published in Acta Psychologica, researchers looked at how different game genres affect cognition across multiple studies. They established that video games don't turn you into a genius overnight, but they can nudge several mental abilities in a positive direction.

For the study, the researchers conducted three meta-analyses of 133 studies published between January 2005 and August 2025, yielding 269 effect sizes from a total sample of 14,245 participants.

The authors of the study revealed that the quality of the included studies was assessed using the Joanna Briggs Institute Critical Appraisal Checklist, with the majority rated as medium (69.93%), followed by high (25.56%) and low (4.51%).

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"Some researchers remain skeptical about the positive cognitive effects of playing video games, arguing that video game play typically produces only 'near-transfer' effects," the authors of the new study wrote.

"This means improvements are largely confined to the video game itself or highly similar contexts, with limited evidence supporting the enhancement of 'far-transfer' cognitive abilities applicable to everyday life."

As per the study, interactive games appear to help with working memory and task-switching. Meanwhile, action and fast-paced games put heavy demands on peripheral vision, divided attention, and predicting what happens next. Regular action gamers consistently outperformed non-gamers on tests of attention control and processing speed.

Strategy and simulation games require planning, resource management, and adapting to new challenges. That seems to translate to better problem-solving and cognitive flexibility.

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The researchers claim that the effect is "modest". Effect sizes across studies ranged from small to moderate for memory, processing speed, and task-switching. Researchers also note that time spent gaming can cut into academics if it replaces other activities.

"Moderator analyses indicated that factors such as gender, age group, health condition, game type, intervention duration, and cultural context did not significantly influence the findings," the authors wrote.

"These findings suggest that playing video games may play a role in enhancing cognitive ability and provides reasonable suggestions for the better utilization of video games."