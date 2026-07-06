"Left High-Paying Dubai Job": Techie Regrets Pouring Millions Into Family Business, Seeks Advice

An Indian-origin software professional has opened up about the circumstances that forced him to leave a high-paying job in Dubai, return to India, and invest a major chunk, around Rs 1.5 crore, of his savings into his family's real estate business. In a post on the r/personalfinanceindia subreddit, the 32-year-old sought financial guidance, admitting he is "questioning everything" and "needs unbiased advice" on how to go about in the future.

The techie detailed how sacrificing his career to support the family business has left him financially exposed. In 2019, the engineer was living his dream in Dubai, earning a monthly salary of AED 23,000 (approximately Rs 5.2 lakh). He managed to build Rs 2 crore in liquid assets. However, pressure was building back home.

Following the tragic loss of his mother during the COVID-19 pandemic, his younger brother, who had stepped in to manage their father's real estate firm, began issuing emotional ultimatums. The brother also demanded that all future real estate projects be registered solely under his own name.

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"Gradually, I became worried that if I stayed abroad, one day I would lose visibility into the family business and eventually be told that I had contributed nothing," the professional wrote. "Because of that fear, I left a very well-paying job in Dubai and returned to India."

Upon his return, the techie funnelled over Rs 1.5 crore of his savings into the business, with every transaction fully documented through bank transfers.

Despite his younger brother contributing significantly less capital, the business continues to operate under an informal, unspoken 50-50 ownership model.

"Whenever my brother pays for business expenses through digital wallets, he ensures he is reimbursed in cash by our father at the end of the month," the engineer shared. "I, on the other hand, felt uncomfortable asking my father for reimbursements. My capital injections were treated as permanent investments, while his minor expenses were treated as reimbursable debts."

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Conflict extends beyond accounting

It's not only about money. The techie claimed his younger brother routinely disrespects and belittles him in front of their father. "It makes me feel like my professional success and financial contributions are completely minimized," he stated.

The engineer still holds Rs 2 crore in liquid investments outside the family business. However, with a homemaker wife and a four-year-old son depending on him, he fears that continuing to invest in these real estate projects would jeopardise his immediate family's financial future.

While he emphasises that he does not want to sour his relationship with his father, he asked the online community to give suggestions.

Social media reacts

The post quickly drew widespread attention, with users advising the techie to establish strict financial boundaries. "When you were in Dubai, why did you want a foot in the family business? Not returning and leaving the business would have kept it cleaner... I can sense the discontent in you. This is not going to end well unless you clearly demarcate or cut off the finances," one user commented.

Another user agreed, suggesting: "Why are you obliged to get yourself involved in the family business? You can choose not to involve yourself, and also don't expect anything from the family."