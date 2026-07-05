Viral Video Shows Vande Bharat Running Smoothly Through Waterlogged Tracks, Internet Reacts

A dramatic video of a Vande Bharat Express smoothly powering through waterlogged tracks in Mumbai has gone viral on social media platforms, sparking mixed reactions. The video, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on July 4, was reportedly filmed near Kanjurmarg as heavy rain lashed the city. The viral clip shows the train moving steadily along a stretch where rainwater had pooled over the rails. As the train pushed forward, large sprays of water shot up from both sides.

"A stunning video of the Vande Bharat Express cutting through heavily waterlogged railway tracks near Kanjurmarg has gone viral amid Mumbai's relentless monsoon," one user wrote while sharing the footage.

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Although the viral video could not be independently verified by NDTV, it somehow clicked with the online community, with one user describing it as looking like a "movie scene".

Another user called it a symbol of monsoon resilience, while others remarked that the video proves nothing can stop Mumbai.

In addition to praise, however, some users shared their concerns, pointing out that infrastructure still needs significant improvement ahead of the annual monsoon season.

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Here's the video:

Mumbai rains

The video comes as Mumbai experienced severe waterlogging across low-lying areas, causing traffic jams and delays to daily commutes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall, issuing red alerts for parts of the region.

Despite the flooding, railway operations have largely continued. Officials noted that services on some routes were running slower as track conditions were being monitored, but trains were kept moving wherever possible to ensure passenger safety.

Meanwhile, heavy rains impacted flight operations for an hour at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Citing sources, the news agency PTI reported that four IndiGo flights were cancelled and 13 arriving aircraft from various operators were diverted to nearby airports.

This came after heavy rains and gusty winds forced Mumbai international airport authorities to suspend all runway operations for an hour on Sunday.

The 13 flights that were diverted due to the bad weather safely landed back in Mumbai later that day, sources added.