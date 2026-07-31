7 Vande Bharat Day Trips From Delhi Worth Taking

Taking a break from Delhi's fast-paced life doesn't always have to mean applying for leave or planning an elaborate vacation. Sometimes, all you need is an early morning train, a well-planned itinerary and the desire to explore somewhere new. India's ever-expanding Vande Bharat network has connected Delhi to several nearby destinations. Travellers can now enjoy a quick escape and return home before the day ends. Whether you're looking for history, spirituality, food or a change of scenery, these 7 cities make for perfect same-day trips from the capital.

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Here Are 7 Quick Getaways From Delhi You Can Cover On Same-Day Vande Bharat Journey

1. Agra

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Travelling to Agra on the Vande Bharat Express takes under two hours and you will get a full day to explore the pinnacle of Mughal architecture. Travellers can easily visit the majestic Taj Mahal, walk through the red sandstone ramparts of Agra Fort and shop for marble handicrafts before catching your evening train back to Delhi.

2. Chandigarh

The city is in direct contrast to Delhi with its wide, grid-planned avenues and relaxed pace of life. A morning journey drops you here with ample time to wander through Nek Chand's famous Rock Garden. One can spend their afternoon boating on the serene Sukhna Lake or shopping in the bustling Sector 17 plaza.

3. Haridwar

Haridwar is the perfect choice for spiritual rejuvenation that brings you straight to the banks of the holy Ganges. Your afternoon can be spent taking a holy dip at the sacred Har Ki Pauri ghat, exploring the market lanes and visiting hilltop temples via cable car.

4. Jaipur

The city welcomes you with its distinct pink-hued architecture, grand palaces and rich Rajasthani heritage. Spend your afternoon exploring the Amber Fort, admiring the intricate facade of the Hawa Mahal and shopping for block-print textiles in Johari Bazaar.

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5. Dehradun

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This place delivers a refreshing escape into the cooler climate of the Himalayan foothills. Some tourist attractions include Guchhupani (Robber's Cave), Mindrolling Monastery and Sahastradhara. The town's café culture along Rajpur Road is an excellent spot to relax and take in the scenic mountain views.

6. Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra gives you an immersive journey into India's epic history and Vedic heritage. You can spend a peaceful afternoon sitting by the massive Brahma Sarovar and visit Jyotisar, the revered birthplace of the Bhagavad Gita.

7. Meerut

Meerut is the fastest possible getaway on this list, taking just over an hour. You can visit the historic Augarnath Temple and explore the old cantonment lanes. Check out the city's globally renowned sporting goods markets and pick up some local rewri and gajak sweets before your quick ride back.