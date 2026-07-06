Watch: AI Brings Tom Riddle's Diary To Life As "Prompts Fade, LLM Respond"

Harry Potter fans are well aware of Tom Riddle's diary, which appeared in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The magical diary allowed the writer to communicate with the memory of a sixteen-year-old Tom Riddle simply by writing on its blank pages. But have you ever wondered what it would be like if you could write in that diary and actually get answers back? A developer has made this possible by using artificial intelligence (AI), turning that childhood fantasy into a reality straight out of Hogwarts.

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The demonstration was shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) by Canadian developer Maxime Rivest, who revealed that he built a project transforming the reMarkable Paper Pro tablet into an interactive diary.

In the books, the diary could talk back, make ink disappear, and hold full conversations. For years, official merchandise has tried to capture this magic using replica notebooks with invisible ink pens, UV wands, or 3D-printed versions with basilisk fang accessories. However, AI is what finally allowed the diary to truly talk back.

Watch the video here:

On GitHub, Rivest wrote: "Write on the page with your pen. After a pause, the diary drinks your ink-your words fade into the paper-the page thinks for a moment, and an answer writes itself back in a flowing hand, stroke by stroke, then fades away."

"No screen glow, no keyboard, no chat UI. Just ink appearing on paper," he added.

Social media reaction

The demonstration struck a chord online. "Love this! AI is helping the most creative people turn their weird ideas into software. We're all in a creative renaissance," one user wrote in the comments section.

"Love to see using AI for things that are non-traditional but just really cool like this," another user stated.

A third user praised the tool, writing: "Handwriting in, handwriting out-that's a level of magic even Hogwarts didn't have."