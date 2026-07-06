Man Questions Sister-in-Law's Rs 6,000 Salary As Kindergarten Teacher In Bengaluru, Sparks Debate

A social media post questioning a kindergarten teacher's pay has sparked debate about how much early childhood educators actually earn in Bengaluru, India's IT capital. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mohamed Nowsath wrote that his sister-in-law works as a kindergarten teacher in Bengaluru and earns just Rs 6,000 per month. He questioned whether that's normal or even sustainable in a city known for its high cost of living.

"My sister-in-law just got a job as a playschool/kindergarten teacher and she'll be paid a whopping Rs 6,000 per month in Bangalore!" the user wrote. "While school fees are skyrocketing, teacher salaries are plummeting."

"How on earth can anyone live on under Rs 6,000 a month in a metro city?"

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See the post here:

The post triggered frustration about how society values early education. "How is anyone supposed to live on Rs 6,000 in Bengaluru? Rent alone is more than that," one user wrote.

Another user suggested, "Teachers' salaries in pvt schools are very low The government should intervene and fix certain reasonable salary."

"Kindergarten teachers have a massive responsibility for kids... they deserve better pay," a third user noted.

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Others pointed out the irony as parents pay Rs 50,000-Rs 1.5 lakh per year in preschool fees, but teachers see a fraction of it.

Some defended the lower pay, saying it's a "stepping stone" job for women returning to work, but many called it exploitation.

Some commenters even advised her to look at branded preschools, upgrade qualifications, or switch to online tutoring where rates are Rs 500-Rs 1,000 per hour.