Gauahar Khan Defends Zaid Darbar After Kushal Tandon's Viral '<i>Saari Meri Cheezein Pasand Aati Hai</i>' Remark On <i>Alliance</i>

A viral moment from Alliance has sparked a fresh debate on social media, with Gauahar Khan now stepping in to support her husband, Zaid Darbar.

After Kushal Tandon's comment, "Tujhe saari meri cheezein pasand aati hai," during a light-hearted conversation inside the house grabbed attention online, many viewers linked it to his past relationship with Gauahar. While the remark triggered mixed reactions, Gauahar has made it clear where she stands by praising Zaid for choosing not to react.

The controversy began during a gym session on Alliance, where Zaid mentioned that he had borrowed a cigarette from Kushal. In response, Kushal joked, "Tujhe saari meri cheezein pasand aati hai." The comment quickly went viral, with many social media users believing it was an indirect reference to Gauahar Khan, who dated Kushal several years ago.

Although Zaid laughed at the remark and did not respond, his silence became a talking point online. While some viewers appreciated his calm approach, others criticised him.

Amid the growing online discussion, Gauahar came out in support of her husband. She shared a video of Zaid Darbar on Instagram and wrote, "Killer performance with 0 insecurities," in what many saw as a subtle response to those questioning his reaction.

She also shared a quote on her Instagram Story that read, "The more secure you are, the less you take offense."

Addressing the trolling directly, Gauahar added, "Not every ignorant thing needs a knee jerk reaction. Only The wise know to do better." She concluded her message by writing, "Proud of you @zaid_darbar."

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon began dating after meeting on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. They were one of television's most talked-about couples before ending their relationship in 2014.

Gauahar later married choreographer and social media personality Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020. The couple are now parents to two sons, Zehaan, who was born in 2023, and their second child, born in 2025.

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