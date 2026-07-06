Hotel Faces Backlash For Keeping Dolphins In 'Shallow' Pool Originally Built For Guests

A hotel in Mexico is facing backlash after it was reported that six dolphins are being kept in a shallow concrete tank that was originally designed as a swimming pool for tourists, Metro.UK reported. According to the report, the hotel Hyatt Ziva Cancun has been renting the former pool to the company Delphinus since 2015.

Marketa Schusterova, co-founder of TideBreakers, an animal rights group, visited the resort in May and found the animals living in "poor conditions". The group reportedly provided drone footage of the dolphins.

"These dolphins are in shallow tanks, have no escape, no shade, suffer from a constant barrage of disco music, and then at night a laser show keeps them awake," Marketa said as quoted by the report.

"They are not medically looked after well, appear thin, have damage and scars on their bodies, and they are clearly distressed. There is zero possibility of any kind of normal social behaviour as they might experience it in the wild."

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The drone footage showed the animals either swimming in endless circles or floating aimlessly. The drone video was apparently captured in May 2026.

The animal rights group claimed that the animals spent time with tourists and were made to endure interactions with them throughout the day.

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"We understand the concerns raised regarding the dolphins at the resort," a spokesperson from the hotel said while responding to the news.

"While the dolphin habitat and program at the resort are operated and managed by a third party, Delphinus, we want all services and experiences offered at our hotel to meet our high standards."

"Delphinus is an organisation accredited by Mexican authorities and international agencies and is responsible for the care of the dolphins, including support from trained animal care and veterinary professionals."