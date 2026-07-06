Video Of Waiter In France Singing Bollywood Song Wins Hearts: "We're Obsessed With Him"

An Indian blogger has shared a heartwarming video of a French waiter singing Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai from the popular Bollywood movie Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The blogger dining at a restaurant in Nice was surprised when the waiter sang the song while serving them. What started as a regular meal quickly became a cross-cultural sing-along that left the social media users smiling.

"Your waiter in Nice is obsessed with Bollywood," the text on the video read. "... and we're obsessed with him," the woman wrote in the caption.

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Watch the video here:

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Social media reaction

The video struck a chord because for many Indians travelling abroad, food is one thing, but hearing home music in an unexpected place is another. Comments online called it "heartwarming" and a "kind gesture". Others said moments like this show how music bridges gaps better than language ever could.

"How is his pronunciation so good? I remember Chinese turururu pronunciation, how it was so cute and funny," one user wrote in the comment section.

"He was really trying to show off with the lil bhangra at the end," another user wrote.

"Why didn't u film the reaction of the table ahaha that would've been so cute," a third user stated.

"Love this Bollywood Paglu!" one user simply wrote.