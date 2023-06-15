2 American Tourists Found Dead Inside Their Luxury Hyatt Hotel Room In Mexico

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene

Two Americans were found dead in their luxury hotel room in Baja California Sur, Mexico, on Tuesday, New York Post reported.

According to police, paramedics received a report Tuesday that the Americans were unconscious in their room. When they arrived at the Hotel Rancho Pescadero in El Pescadero, around 9 p.m. the two Americans, a man and a woman, had no vital signs.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene, said police. The suspected cause of death was inhalation of gas, and there were no signs of violence on their bodies.

According to ABC News, the victims have been identified as John Heathco, 41, and Abby Lutz, 22, according to the Baja California Sur Attorney General's Office. Local police initially said both victims were in their mid-30s.

They had been dead for about 10 or 11 hours when they were found, according to the AG's office.

Their cause of death was "intoxication by a substance to be determined," the AG's office said in a statement Wednesday.

Notably, Hotel Rancho Pescadero is a luxury hotel and a Hyatt property.

As per CBS News, there have been several cases of such deaths in Mexico due to poisoning by carbon monoxide or other gases.

In October last year, three Americans visiting Mexico City to celebrate Dia de los Muertos were found dead in their Airbnb rental. The three friends were staying in La Rosita, a neighborhood in the Mexico City borough of Cuajimalpa and close to the upscale Santa Fe business district.

An autopsy report obtained by Bloomberg Wednesday revealed that they likely died from inhaling carbon monoxide fumes. Security guards at the apartment building also had detected an "intense smell of gas in an apartment"

In Mexico, proper gas line installations, vents, and monitoring devices are often lacking.