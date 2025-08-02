"Was Coerced To Take PM Modi's Name": Pragya Thakur On Malegaon Case

In a stunning claim, former BJP MP Pragya Thakur has said investigators tried to coerce her into naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Ms Thakur was acquitted in the case along with Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit and five others by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday.

The former MP's claim comes on the heels of the judgment in the case revealing that a witness who had turned hostile had also claimed that he was forced to implicate Yogi Adityanath and four others linked to the RSS, including Indresh Kumar, a senior member of the organisation.

Mehboob Mujawar, a former Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) member, had also alleged that senior officers in the squad had ordered him to arrest RSS chief Bhagwat, but he had refused to obey. The court had rejected these allegations, but that has not stopped Mr Mujawar from reiterating them on Friday, claiming that the objective behind the order given by his seniors was to take the probe in the "wrong direction" and make it appear like a "saffron terror case".

On Saturday, Ms Thakur said, "They made me name several people, including (senior BJP leader) Ram Madhav. To do all of this, they tortured me. My lungs gave up, I was detained in the hospital illegally. All of this will be part of the story I am writing, but the truth cannot be hidden. I lived in Gujarat, so they also asked me to take Prime Minister Modi's name. I did not take anyone's name because they were attempting to make me lie."

The other names she claimed she was asked to take include Yogi Adityanath, Mr Bhagwat and Indresh Kumar.

"They said 'take these names and we won't beat you'," Ms Thakur alleged.

On September 29, 2008, an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle had exploded near a mosque in Maharashtra's Malegaon, killing six people and injuring over 100. Acquitting Ms Thakur, Lt Col Purohit and the other five accused, Special Judge AK Lahoti said the prosecution had been unable to prove the allegations in the case and deserved to be given the benefit of doubt.

It had also not been proven, the judge said that the motorcycle used in the blast belonged to Ms Thakur as the engine number was unclear and the chassis number had been scrubbed off.

The families of the victims have said they will approach higher courts, including the Supreme Court if necessary, to get justice. Shahid Nadeem, who is the lawyer for some of the accused, also blamed the NIA for not pursuing perjury action against the witnesses who turned hostile.