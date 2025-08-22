"Trinamool <i>Jaabe</i>...": PM Attacks Mamata Banerjee Government In Bangla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi switched to Bangla - a move to better connect with residents of West Bengal, like he has done in other languages in other states where the dominant language is not Hindi - to attack the Mamata Banerjee government while speaking in Kolkata, underlining the need for "real change".

"Trinamool jaabe, poriborton hobey (Trinamool will go and change will happen)," the Prime Minister declared at a public rally in the state, sending the message to both the voters and the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.

The state goes to polls next year.

The Prime Minister noted that the state government has experienced long periods of rule under the Congress, the Left and most recently the Trinamool.

"Today, West Bengal is in dire need of a fresh beginning and transformative change. Since independence, the state has experienced extended periods of governance under the Congress and later the Left. 15 years ago, the people of West Bengal sought change and placed their faith in the slogan Maa, Maati, Maanush," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister alleged that Bengal's progress has long been stalled due to the misrule of Trinamool, which came to power in 2011 by defeating the Left Front.

"However, the situation has deteriorated significantly since then. The future of the state's youth has been jeopardized by the recruitment scam, while incidents of crimes against women have escalated. Corruption and lawlessness have become emblematic of the TMC's rule. It is evident that the progress and development of West Bengal will remain stunted as long as the TMC remains in power," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also accused the Mamata Banerjee government of amassing Central funds meant for the welfare of the people.

"There is a need to have a BJP government in West Bengal to usher in overall development of the state. Funds sent for development projects are being looted here by the Trinamool Congress. The fund is not used for the welfare of the people. But the same is used on Trinamool Congress cadres. That's why West Bengal is lagging behind in development," the Prime Minister claimed.

The Prime Minister further criticised the Trinamool Congress government for creating roadblocks before the Centre in implementing development projects.

"Trinamool Congress has become an enemy of development. The Trinamool Congress government has refused to be part of the Centre's smart-city mission. The Trinamool Congress' mission is to stop the BJP here and its government's schemes. Will this kind of politics help Bengal prosper? Will this help anyone? Give BJP a chance in Bengal. We will usher in overall development in the state," he said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation of projects worth Rs 5,200 crore, including three new stretches of the Kolkata Metro, and an elevated corridor in adjacent Howrah.