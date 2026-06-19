Australian Woman Shares Why She Fell In Love With India After Month-Long Solo Trip

An Australian woman who travelled across India for a month has shared her experience as a solo female traveller, saying she fell in love with the country because of the kindness and hospitality shown by strangers wherever she went.

Paige, an Australian traveller who shares mini-vlogs from her journeys, posted a video on Instagram explaining why she believes Indians are "the most hospitable people ever." She shared several incidents from her trip that, according to her, reflected the warmth and generosity of people she met during her stay.

In the video, Paige recalled arriving in Delhi late at night when the area around her hotel had been closed off to pedestrians. She said her Uber driver parked as close as possible and then walked her to the hotel himself to make sure she reached safely.

Watch Video Here:

She also shared another incident from her trip when she visited a pharmacy and the cashier did not have enough change. Instead of ignoring the small amount, the pharmacist gave her a free bottle of hand sanitiser to make up the difference.

Calling these only a few examples, Paige said people in India constantly went out of their way to help others. She added that it was "a hill she would die on" that Indians were among the most hospitable people she had ever met.

In the caption of her video, Paige mentioned several more moments that left a lasting impression on her. She wrote that a woman walked her to a bus station after she got lost, while a restaurant owner offered her a ride on his scooter after she was caught in the rain.

She also remembered an elderly woman who gave her a plate of pakoras because she insisted that the traveller had to try them.

Paige said she had initially been nervous about returning to India alone as a solo female traveller, but she could not have felt more welcome. She added that the warmth and generosity of the people she met during the past month was one of the many reasons she had grown so fond of the country.

Social Media Reaction

The video received many reactions online, with several users referring to the Sanskrit phrase "Atithi Devo Bhava."

One user commented, "Have a wonderful stay! Your post is refreshing!"

Another user noted, "Dear Paige, You are welcome. Glad to know you are enjoying your time the best way in India. Namaste!"