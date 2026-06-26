The most memorable gateways are no longer just about the destination - they are about who you share them with. As families plan their summer escapes and monsoon getaways, multi-generational travel is increasingly shaping the luxury vacation landscape. Whether it's seeking cooler climates, embracing lush monsoon scenery, or simply spending quality time together, travellers are prioritising experiences that cater to every generation. Here are some exceptional destinations perfect for summer and monsoon getaways alike, offering memorable experiences for travellers of every generation.

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Here Are 7 Global Luxury Getaways Perfect For Family Trips Across Generations

1. Soneva Fushi, Maldives

Photo: Soneva Fushi

At Soneva Fushi in the Maldives, multi-generational travel is centred around shared discovery and meaningful connection. Set within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort blends barefoot luxury with curated experiences for every age group. Families can explore the ocean through scuba diving and manta ray encounters, participate in reef conservation initiatives, or try their hand at glassblowing. Younger guests can enjoy immersive activities at The Den. Families can come together for guided stargazing at The Observatory, non-motorised water sports, and personalised wellness experiences at Soneva Soul create moments of connection and relaxation. The result is a summer escape balancing adventure, learning, and rest.

2. Four Seasons Hotel the Westcliff, Johannesburg

Photo: Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff

Terraced across landscaped gardens overlooking Johannesburg's northern suburbs, Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff offers families a setting designed for ease, flexibility, and shared discovery. Johannesburg's cooler summer climate makes it especially appealing for Indian travellers seeking a refreshing seasonal escape. Spacious Family Rooms, interconnecting accommodations and private suites offer the perfect balance of togetherness and personal space. Beyond the property, families can embark on a privately guided day safari to Pilanesberg National Park, a malaria-free reserve where unforgettable wildlife encounters await travellers of all ages. Evenings come alive at Flames, where panoramic views set the stage for relaxed dining, with menus thoughtfully tailored to suit everyone from young children to discerning gourmands. The hotel also excels at curating bespoke experiences centred around guests' individual interests, ensuring every family getaway feels seamless, enriching and memorable.

3. Six Senses, Fiji, Malolo Island, Fiji

Photo: Six Senses

Located in Fiji's Mamanuca archipelago, this luxury resort offers a range of experiences designed to bring families together. Younger guests can take part in creative, culture-led activities such as Fijian counting lessons, bracelet weaving, and coconut crafts, while families can surf the lagoon or set out on island-hopping day cruises. Shared wellness experiences include yoga sessions, family bonding at the Alchemy Bar through customised facials and body scrubs, and interactive cooking classes. With its focus on meaningful, multi-generational connection, the resort creates a balanced, experience-led escape designed to leave lasting memories.

4. Forte Village, Sardinia, Italy

Photo: Forte Village, Sardinia

A stay at Forte Village begins with a personalised itinerary curated by the Holiday Wizard, a preference-driven service designed to shape the perfect family escape. Guests can explore local hidden gems, savour Sardinian and gourmet cuisine at Bellavista, or unwind with signature cocktails at Dune Cocktail Bar. The Nature Park offers an immersive glimpse into preserved wilderness, where families can observe native wildlife and rare birds in their natural habitat. Children can engage in activities at the Keeper's House, including cooking classes, workshops, and themed evenings, while the Children's Wonderland and Children's Restaurant provide supervised play and dining experiences. For relaxation, wellness offerings such as Thalassotherapy at Acquaforte Thalasso & Spa and therapies like shirodara and sound healing at the Ayurvedic Park add a restorative, worry-free dimension to the stay.

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5. Four Seasons Hotel, Sydney

Set on the edge of Sydney Harbour, Four Seasons Hotel Sydney offers families easy access to iconic attractions including the Sydney Opera House, Harbour Bridge and The Rocks. The city's mild winter season makes it an attractive retreat for Indian travellers looking to escape the summer heat. Spacious suites and interconnecting rooms provide comfort and flexibility for multi-generational travel, while younger guests are welcomed with thoughtful touches such as child-sized bathrobes, plush koala toys, in-room tents and activity kits. The concierge team curates bespoke itineraries featuring harbour cruises, picnics in The Royal Botanic Gardens, visits to Taronga Zoo and SEA LIFE Sydney, and heritage walks through The Rocks. Families can dine together at MODE Kitchen & Bar, which offers seasonal, locally sourced menus alongside kid-friendly favourites such as koala eggs and make-your-own pavlovas, while Grain Bar provides a sophisticated setting for evening cocktails. With intuitive service, flexible accommodation and a prime location, the hotel delivers a memorable multi-generational Sydney escape.

6. Anantara Peace Haven, Tangalle, Sri Lanka

Photo: Anantara Peace Haven

Perched along Sri Lanka's coastline, Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort offers a peaceful coastal retreat for families seeking a balance of exploration and relaxation. Its beachfront setting opens destination-led experiences such as whale watching, wildlife safaris, and visits to the island's dramatic blowholes. Families can also bond over curated culinary journeys, from degustation dinners to market-to-table cooking sessions at Spice Spoons. Rooted in sustainability, the resort highlights locally sourced produce from multi-generational farmers and artisan craftsmanship woven into its design, adding depth to every stay.

7. One & Only Reethi Rah, Maldives

Photo: One&Only Reethi Rah

Designed as a seven-day immersive escape, the family itinerary at One&Only Reethi Rah combines relaxation, adventure, and cultural discovery across one of the Maldives' most exclusive private islands. Families can unwind in spacious beach villas while exploring the island through kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkelling experiences. Younger guests can enjoy cookery classes, arts and crafts, and beachfront activities through the Kids only programme, while adults and teens can indulge in wellness sessions and tailored spa experiences. The itinerary also includes coral garden explorations, eco-focused snorkelling, traditional Bodu-Beru drumming, and local art workshops, creating meaningful opportunities for families to connect through shared experiences. The result is an escape that balances luxury, nature, and togetherness in equal measure.