Beyond The Ghats Discover 7 Offbeat Places In Varanasi

Varanasi is best known for its sacred ghats, ancient temples and the spiritual presence of the Ganga. While these attractions draw most visitors, the city and its nearby areas have many lesser-known places worth exploring. From historic sites and peaceful temples to nature spots and wildlife, there is much more beyond the usual tourist route. These destinations offer a quieter and refreshing experience. If you want to see a different side of Varanasi, these offbeat places are worth adding to your itinerary.

Also Read: 5 Famous Ghats In Varanasi You Should Visit For A Slice Of Culture And Spirituality

7 Ofdbeat Places To Visit in Varanasi

Chunar Fort

Located along the Ganga, Chunar Fort is known for its long history and strong architecture. It has seen the rule of several empires over time. The fort features old temples, large gateways and scenic views of the river. Its calm surroundings make it ideal for those who enjoy history and peaceful locations.

Photo Credit: incredibleindia.gov.in

Rajdari and Devdari Waterfalls

These twin waterfalls are surrounded by forests and rocky paths, offering a refreshing natural escape. They look especially beautiful during the monsoon when the water flow is strong. Visitors can enjoy short walks, picnics and photography here. It is a great choice for those who enjoy nature and outdoor spaces.

Sarnath Deer Park

Situated near Sarnath, this deer park offers a calm and green environment. It is home to spotted deer and open spaces perfect for a relaxed visit. Many travellers visit the park after exploring nearby Buddhist sites. Its peaceful setting makes it ideal for families and nature lovers.

Also Read: Varanasi vs Ayodhya, Which Spiritual Destination Should You Pick?

Photo Credit: incredibleindia.gov.in

Dhamek Stupa

Dhamek Stupa is an important historical and spiritual site in Sarnath. It marks the spot where Lord Buddha gave his first sermon. The structure stands tall with detailed stone carvings and strong cultural value. It is a peaceful place that offers both history and spiritual calm.

Ramnagar Fort

Located across the river, Ramnagar Fort reflects the royal history of Varanasi. Built in Mughal style, it houses a museum with vintage cars, royal artefacts and old weapons. Walking through the fort gives a glimpse into the lifestyle of past rulers. Its riverside location adds to its charm.

Tulsi Manas Mandir

Tulsi Manas Mandir is a peaceful temple dedicated to Lord Rama. It is believed that Tulsidas composed the Ramcharitmanas here. The temple walls display verses from the sacred text, adding to its spiritual feel. It is a calm place for prayer and reflection.

Chandraprabha Wildlife Sanctuary

This sanctuary is a great spot for nature lovers looking for a break from the city. It is home to birds, deer and other wildlife in a quiet forest setting. Visitors can explore nature trails and enjoy the fresh air. It offers a relaxing and scenic experience.

Beyond its famous ghats, Varanasi has much more to offer in terms of history, nature and culture. Exploring these lesser-known places can make your trip more diverse and memorable. If you want a quieter and unique experience, these spots are worth visiting.