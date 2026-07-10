Flight Delays, Cancellations Amid Heavy Rain? Your Rights May Include Refunds And Even Hotel Stays

Heavy rain can disrupt flight schedules, especially during the monsoon season, leaving passengers stranded at airports or scrambling to rearrange travel plans. While weather-related delays and cancellations can be frustrating, many travellers are unaware that they have certain rights when flights are significantly delayed or cancelled. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has outlined these provisions in its Passenger Charter, covering everything from refunds and alternate flights to meals, refreshments and hotel accommodation in specific situations. Here's a simple breakdown of what air passengers in India are entitled to.

Your Rights If Your Flight Is Delayed

When You Are Entitled To Meals And Refreshments

If you have checked in on time and the airline expects a delay of:

2 hours or more for flights with a block time of up to 2.5 hours

3 hours or more for flights with a block time of more than 2.5 hours and up to 5 hours

4 hours or more for all other flights

In such cases, the airline must provide free meals and refreshments, depending on the waiting time.

If Your Domestic Flight Is Delayed By More Than 6 Hours

If a domestic flight is expected to be delayed by more than six hours, the revised departure time should be communicated more than 24 hours before the original scheduled departure.

The airline must offer either:

An alternate flight within six hours, or

A full refund of the ticket.

When You Can Get Free Hotel Accommodation

You may be entitled to complimentary hotel accommodation if:

The airline informs you of a delay more than 24 hours before the original departure time, and

The delay exceeds 24 hours, or

The delay exceeds six hours for flights scheduled to depart between 8 pm and 3 am.

Your Rights If Your Flight Is Cancelled

If The Airline Informs You Between Two Weeks And 24 Hours Before Departure

If you are informed of a cancellation less than two weeks before departure, but up to 24 hours before the scheduled departure time, the airline must offer:

An alternate flight, or

A full refund of the ticket, depending on your preference.

If You Are Not Informed Properly Or Miss A Connecting Flight

If the airline fails to inform you as required, or if you miss a connecting flight booked on the same ticket due to the disruption, the airline must either provide an alternate flight acceptable to you or offer compensation in addition to a full refund.

The compensation is as follows:

For flights with a block time of up to and including 1 hour: Rs 5,000 or the booked one-way basic fare plus airline fuel charge, whichever is lower.

For flights with a block time of more than 1 hour and up to and including 2 hours: Rs 7,500 or the booked one-way basic fare plus airline fuel charge, whichever is lower.

For flights with a block time of more than 2 hours: Rs 10,000 or the booked one-way basic fare plus airline fuel charge, whichever is lower.

Additional Things Travellers Should Know

Free Meals While Waiting

If you have already reported for your original flight and are waiting for the alternate flight arranged by the airline, you must be provided free meals and refreshments based on the waiting time.

Keep Your Contact Details Updated

Passengers are required to provide accurate contact information at the time of booking. If adequate contact details are not provided, the airline is not obligated to pay financial compensation.

What Happens If Your Alternate Flight Uses Another Airport?

If the airline offers a flight from or to a different airport or terminal than the one originally booked, it must bear the cost of transferring you between the two locations. However, if you are informed of the change at least six hours in advance, you will be responsible for making your own transfer arrangements.

Know Your Rights And Fly Smartly

Flight disruptions are often unavoidable during periods of heavy rain, but passengers are protected by a set of rights outlined in the Ministry of Civil Aviation's Passenger Charter. Depending on the nature of the delay or cancellation, travellers may be entitled to meals, refreshments, hotel stays, alternate flights, refunds or compensation. Knowing these rules can help you make informed decisions and avoid unnecessary stress the next time bad weather affects your travel plans.