Indian Man Alleges Meal Shortage And Poor Service On Singapore-Delhi Flight, Airline Responds

An Indian traveller has criticised Singapore Airlines after claiming that his flight from Singapore to Delhi turned into an unpleasant experience due to delays, lack of air conditioning, limited meal options, and poor service from the cabin crew.

The passenger, Haryana-based Kartik, shared his experience on X, alleging that Singapore Airlines flight SQ406 was delayed by an hour. He said passengers remained seated inside the aircraft for around 60 minutes without air conditioning. He further claimed that when meal service began, both vegetarian and chicken meals were exhausted within five minutes, leaving only lamb and fish options for passengers.

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Kartik said it was his first time flying with the airline and described it as a very bad first and last experience. He said the flight was delayed by an hour and passengers sat inside the aircraft for 60 minutes with zero air conditioning. He added that while delays can happen, the meal service ran out of vegetarian and chicken meals within five minutes on a flight to India, leaving only lamb and fish.

He also alleged that the airline crew were unhelpful and described his experience as "a case of racism".

According to Kartik, his wife, who is a vegetarian, asked if she could get an extra bread roll after no suitable meal was available. He claimed the cabin crew refused the request even though she was willing to accept a fish meal without the fish just so she could have something to eat.

He further said he was told he could not receive an extra bread roll because he had already received butter with his meal, while his wife had already been given one bread roll with hers. Kartik admitted that they had not pre-booked their meals and acknowledged that it was their mistake, but said he had expected better service from what he believed was a world-class airline.

During the incident, Kartik said a fellow Singaporean passenger came forward to help. He shared that the passenger questioned the cabin crew about why an extra bread roll could not be provided, offered his own bread roll and later exchanged the fish from his meal so Kartik's wife could have the bread roll instead.

Kartik also criticised the airline, sarcastically saying it was promoting globalism and fraternity among nationalities by making vegetarians and chicken eaters depend on strangers for dinner.

He added that while he was posting about the incident, more arguments were taking place around him because many passengers on the flight were vegetarians. He blamed poor planning by the airline while also accepting that he should have pre-booked the meals. He said he had genuinely thought Singapore Airlines was a world-class airline but claimed it turned out to be an overhyped blue bus.

Following criticism on social media, Singapore Airlines responded to Kartik. The airlines wrote, "Hi Kartik, we're sorry to hear about this. We seek your understanding that special meals must be selected at least 24 hours prior to flight departure to allow our caterers sufficient time to prepare the food."

They further wrote, "We apologise for the inconvenience caused."