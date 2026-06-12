Anupam Kher Shares Life Lesson After Judging 'Overweight' Passenger On Flight

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has caught social media's attention after sharing a life experience during a recent flight from Goa to Mumbai. Kher said the incident challenged his own beliefs about judging others based on their appearances when he came across a passenger and instantly passed judgment about them. Kher detailed that he met a passenger named David on the flight, who came and sat across the aisle from him whilst carrying chocolates and sweets.

Sharing a pic with the said passenger, Kher said the incident served as an important reminder about kindness, empathy and the dangers of judging someone based solely on their appearance

"When David boarded the flight, many people looked at him because he was overweight. I exchanged a glance with the gentleman sitting next to him and said, “He shouldn't eat so much sweets and chocolates!” This was said out of concern! The gentleman smiled and replied, 'Well, that's probably why he looks the way he does,'" wrote Kher in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

After commenting on David's weight, Kher faced a humbling reality check that prompted him to publicly acknowledge his mistake and thank the good Samaritan for the life lesson.

"A little while later, David came back, gathered all the sweets, and handed them over to the cabin crew. I was surprised," said Kher, adding: "So I told him, 'I must confess, I thought you were going to eat all those chocolates yourself, and that's why you were overweight,'" said Kher.

David smiled and explained to Kher that he had a medical condition. Having previously worked for an airline, he knew exactly how hard cabin crews worked to serve passengers. To show his appreciation, he made it a habit to bring them something sweet every time he travelled.

"What an outstanding human being. And what a lesson for me. How quickly we judge people. How easily we create stories about them without knowing anything about their lives," said Kher.

"Thank you, David, for reminding me that kindness is often hidden behind appearances, and that the best people are sometimes the ones we understand the least. I asked him for a pic! He obliged!"

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Takes Courage To Admit'

As the post went viral, social media users praised Kher for sharing an important life lesson and correcting himself instantly after realising his mistake.

"It takes a lot of courage to admit that you were wrong and you prejudged David. This is why we love you," said one user, while another added: "A profound lesson. We judge people too early just by appearance without knowing the facts.."

A third commented: "Loved it! I always thank the in-flight crew when I disembark, as well as request that they thank the captain for a perfect landing. You should watch their faces break into huge smiles."

A fourth said: "How nice of you, Anupam, to acknowledge your fault in judging people. It's so true, we don't know what the other person is going through! Hence, none of us should judge people."