'America Needs To Learn': US Woman Praises Mumbai Metro's Cleanliness And Affordability

An American woman in India has caught social media's attention after praising the Mumbai Metro and urging the US to learn how the Indian transport system has been designed. In a now-viral Instagram video titled, "Mumbai Metro Experience," the user named Liz boarded the Mumbai Metro for the first time and was immediately surprised by the cleanliness, affordability, and overall efficiency of the transit system that has become a lifesaver for millions alongside the local trains.

Liz highlighted the safety features, powerful air conditioning, and dedicated women's compartments as standout features of the experience, concluding that the United States could learn valuable lessons from India's modern public infrastructure.

"I'm in Mumbai and taking the metro for the first time. One ticket is only Rs 20," Liz can be heard saying in the video, adding: "The station's so clean, and I love the doors here. It's so safe."

She pointed out that the Mumbai Metro was much cleaner than the New York City Subway. "Wow, first impression, it's so much cleaner than the Metro New York. And it's really cold. It is so hot in Mumbai, so the air conditioning feels so nice," Liz said.

"Over here, they have the women's compartment, and I haven't seen that in any other countries. The metro here is excellent. America needs to learn from India."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Welcome To Mumbai'

As the video gained traction, social media users noted that the positive side of the Indian transport system rarely goes viral online.

"Welcome to Mumbai. Have an awesome journey in India," said one user, while another added: "America needs to learn from India !!! Lol, you just changed the whole scenario."

A third commented: "This won't go viral. Videos from Bangladesh railways in which people stand on top go viral in the name of India."

Another user suggested that Liz should experience Delhi Metro as well, widely-regarded as one of the best metro systems in the world: "East or west, Delhi Metro is the best," the user wrote.

