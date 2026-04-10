Foreigner Praises India's Healthcare After Receiving Free Treatment At Government Hospital: 'I Was Surprised'

A German content creator travelling across India has praised the country's healthcare system after he was treated for free at a government hospital. In a now-viral Instagram video, David Nebel, who has been travelling the world for the last nine years, detailed that he was bitten by a dog and ended up at a public hospital in Surat, Gujarat, where he was not charged a penny for the procedure. Nebel highlighted that if a foreigner suffered the same fate in his homeland, Germany, they would not receive free treatment.

"Last night I got bitten by a street dog. I have to take some precautions for rabies. So, I went to a government hospital, here in India, and I was quite surprised. I got the treatment for free," Nebel stated in the clip.

The German traveller said he was 'positively surprised' by the entire experience, adding that the service provided was quick as well as clean.

"I need to get four injections, that's a bit annoying. But still, I was really surprised how quick and clean the service was and yeah, it's pretty dope," said Nebel.

"Really positively surprised. Back home, foreigners would not get treated for free in a hospital. So that's impressive," he added.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 3.3 lakh views and hundreds of comments as social media users pointed out that similar treatment in a foreign country would have cost a fortune.

"In India, if you are bitten or scratched by a cat, dog or monkey, always go to a government hospital," said one user, while another added: "In the USA, your five years of savings would have been gone. Lol."

A third commented: "Don't take it lightly and complete the doses. Especially when you are bitten by stray dogs. If you feel any fever, dizziness etc, please get back to the doctors."

A fourth said: "I wish I get the same level of medical attention in Germany. I came back to India for my surgery due to the long waiting time."