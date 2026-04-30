Union Health Minister JP Nadda Inaugurates Summit On India's Health Future, Best Practices

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday inaugurated the 10th National Summit on Innovation and Inclusivity: Best Practices Shaping India's Health Future, in the presence of the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and the Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao.

The Summit serves as a premier platform for States and Union Territories to showcase path-breaking innovations and best practices in the health sector, with a focus on advancing inclusive, accessible, and affordable healthcare across the country, according to a release.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Health Minister expressed gratitude to the Government of Haryana for hosting the Summit and commended the State for its leadership in advancing healthcare innovations. The Minister noted that the Summit reflects how practical, field-driven strategies can collectively shape an effective and responsive public health ecosystem.

"This Summit is a platform where we share strategies, innovations, and innovations... This summit demonstrates how procedural strategies can create an effective health system and ecosystem for the National Health Mission," he said.

Highlighting the significance of the initiatives launched on the occasion, the Minister stated that these interventions are designed to ease the working environment of frontline healthcare workers while enhancing service delivery and improving health outcomes. The focus, he emphasised, is on enabling systems that are efficient, integrated, and responsive to the needs of both providers and beneficiaries.

Reflecting on India's healthcare transformation over the past decade, the Minister stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has made significant strides towards the vision of Viksit Bharat. A key milestone in this journey has been the shift from a predominantly curative approach to a comprehensive and holistic healthcare framework. He highlighted that while the earlier National Health Policy of 2002 focused largely on curative care, the National Health Policy 2017 brought a paradigm shift by incorporating preventive, promotive, curative, and palliative aspects of healthcare, thereby ensuring a more inclusive and people-centric system.

"In the last decade, under the leadership of PM Modi, in all areas and especially in the field of health, we have all taken a big leap towards becoming a developed India... Many new initiatives we are taking," he said.

The Minister underscored the critical role of over 1.85 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, which now serve as the first point of contact for nearly 1.5 billion people. These centres have significantly strengthened preventive healthcare, including large-scale screening for non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancers (oral, breast, and cervical) for individuals above 30 years of age.

Emphasising the need to move towards consolidation and quality enhancement, the Minister noted that while over 50,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been certified under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), there is a need to further scale up quality certification and strengthen regular audits to ensure consistent performance and improved outcomes, the release said.

Highlighting key health achievements, the Union Health Minister stated that institutional deliveries have increased from 79% to 89%, reflecting improved access to maternal healthcare services. Maternal Mortality Ratio has seen a significant decline, with sustained progress over the years. Citing recent global estimates, the Minister noted that India has achieved a 79% decline in under-five mortality and a 73% decline in infant mortality. He further highlighted India's progress in disease control, stating that despite having nearly one-sixth of the world's population, India accounts for only a small fraction of the global malaria burden. Similarly, tuberculosis incidence in India has declined at a faster rate than the global average, with treatment coverage reaching 92%.

Nadda also emphasised the need for improved planning and implementation under the National Health Mission. He noted that greater awareness among field-level functionaries, including Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) and Community Health Officers (CHOs), regarding NHM provisions is essential for optimal utilisation of resources. He further stressed the importance of timely fund utilisation, stronger coordination among stakeholders, and active engagement with public representatives to ensure accountability and better outcomes, the release noted.

The Union Health Minister stated that while financial resources are available, the key lies in their effective and timely utilisation. Strengthening governance, enhancing communication, and ensuring last-mile implementation will be critical in achieving the vision of a robust, inclusive, and future-ready healthcare system for India.

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