Rescued From Flooded Car, Hyderabad Woman Praises Cop's Efforts Amid Rain

A 22-year-old woman rescued from a flooded car in Hyderabad during heavy rains has come forward to praise the policeman who saved her life and continued working for hours to clear waterlogged roads in the Cyberabad area.

Mahima Reddy, who studies in Mumbai, said she was inside her blue sedan on Tuesday when floodwater rapidly entered the vehicle, leaving her stranded and unable to open the door.

"Water started pouring into the car and within minutes it reached my chest. The door wouldn't open and I almost drowned," she said.

According to Mahima, a policeman and a resident noticed her struggling inside the submerged vehicle and rushed to help.

"They came at the right moment and got me out. It was one of the scariest experiences of my life," she said.

Policeman Worked For Hours After Rescue

After being pulled out safely, Mahima stayed at the spot and witnessed the policeman continuing efforts to tackle the flooding.

"While everyone else was struggling with the situation, this single police officer kept trying to clear the blocked drain for hours. Once the blockage was cleared, the water started receding," she said.

Mahima said she does not know the officer's name but wants him to receive public recognition for his efforts.

"I wanted to speak up because he deserves credit. He saved my life and kept working long after the rescue," she said.

Questions Over Emergency Response

She also raised concerns about the response of a civic emergency vehicle that reportedly arrived at the scene.

"HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) vehicle had come to the spot, but rather than helping the cop, it observed the situation and left the spot without assisting the cop or clearing the water," she said.

"I saw the vehicle parked a short distance away. That was disappointing," she added.

Videos of the flooding and rescue have since circulated on social media, drawing attention to the challenges faced by residents during the heavy rains and persistent waterlogging in Hyderabad, particularly in the IT hub of Cyberabad.

Political Blame Over Rain Chaos

The waterlogging in Hyderabad has also sparked political reactions, with Opposition leader and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) blaming the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led government for the rain-related chaos and alleging a lack of monsoon preparedness.

KTR on Wednesday alleged that the city's infrastructure collapsed under a relatively small spell of rain, causing severe traffic congestion and hardship to commuters across the capital. He criticised the government for failing to undertake adequate pre-monsoon preparedness measures, claiming that precautionary works traditionally carried out before the rainy season had been neglected.

The BRS leader expressed concern over the difficulties faced by residents, particularly women and office-goers, who were stranded in traffic for several hours. He questioned the government's response to the situation and accused the administration of failing to address citizens' concerns promptly.

Highlighting initiatives undertaken during the previous BRS government, KTR said projects such as the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) and Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) were aimed at mitigating urban flooding and traffic issues. He alleged that the current administration had failed to build upon those efforts.

KTR also raised concerns over reported power outages and incidents of electrocution during the rains, accusing the government of being indifferent to public welfare. He further alleged that the government was focusing on land-related issues rather than addressing civic infrastructure challenges.

Warning of political repercussions, KTR said Hyderabad residents would hold the Congress government accountable in the upcoming municipal elections.