Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev Quits Party, Meets Himanta Biswa Sarma

Another Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP, Sushmita Dev, resigned from all party posts, making it the second Rajya Sabha MP from the party to do so this week.

And this is only the third day of the week.

"I do hereby resign from the membership of Rajya Sabha, which may please be accepted with immediate effect," the outgoing leader said in a letter addressed to Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan.

Shortly after, a picture of a smiling Sushmita Dev with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Sarma appeared online.

"There's only Assam connection," Dev is heard saying on the video when a reporter asks her if there's an Assam connection.

The 53-year-old leader, who crossed over from the Congress, joined the Trinamool in 2021, and spoke about starting a "new chapter of public service".

The daughter of Assam Congress stalwart and influential Bengali leader Santosh Mohan Dev, she was chief of the Congress's women's wing, the All India Mahila Congress.

She had earlier been an MP from Silchar in Assam, the stronghold of her father.

On Monday, veteran Trinamool leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Ray announced his resignation from both parliament and the party.

In a press statement, Roy also launched a scathing attack against the Trinamool and its 15-year-government in Bengal.

"Already, the newly elected state government of West Bengal has started working to fulfil the promises made in its election manifesto and has started multiple programmes for the overall development and progress of West Bengal. I accept this overwhelming verdict from the people of West Bengal in the recently concluded West Bengal assembly elections and resign from both the Rajya Sabha as well as from primary membership of the Trinamool Congress," Roy said in his statement.

The resignations come barely days after an unprecedented rebellion in the party's legislature wing in Bengal, where 58 Trinamool MLAs broke ranks with the leadership and backed Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of Leader of the Opposition, rejecting the party's official nominee Shovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The revolt, which culminated in Ritabrata's recognition as LoP by the Assembly Speaker, exposed deep fissures within the organisation following the party's defeat in the assembly polls, and fuelled concerns that the unrest could spread beyond the House.

