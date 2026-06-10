"4,399 Days And Counting": PM Modi Becomes Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister

BJP leaders on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister and praised his leadership over the past 12 years.

PM Modi, who was first elected in 2014, has become the longest-serving prime minister, with an unbroken tenure of 4,399 days in office, surpassing the record of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Nehru, who was first elected to the post in 1952, took the oath of office on May 13 and served until May 27, 1964 -- a tenure of 4,398 days. His previous stint from 1947-52 was as head of an interim government, as elections were yet to be institutionalised and held.

Indira Gandhi had a fractured tenure as prime minister for 14 years from 1966 to 1984. She was voted out as prime minister in the 1977 general elections held after the lifting of emergency.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended congratulations to PM Modi and termed the achievement a testament to the enduring trust reposed in his leadership by the people of India.

"Congratulations to Shri Narendra Modi Ji on becoming the longest serving elected Prime Minister in India's history, completing 4,399 days in office. A tireless Karmayogi guided by the principle of Nation First, his tenure reflects unwavering dedication to India, steadfast commitment to the welfare of its people, and transformative leadership in service of the nation," Singh posted on X.

"This achievement is a testament to the enduring trust reposed in his leadership by the people of India and his relentless pursuit of inclusive development and good governance. Over the past twelve years, India has made remarkable progress in development and global leadership, while also experiencing a civilisational reawakening that has made the nation more confident, self-assured, and rooted in its heritage," he added.

"As India advances towards the goal of Viksit Bharat, PM Shri Modi continues to lead the nation towards greater prosperity, progress, and global prominence," he said.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated the Prime Minister and called it a "historic day".

"4,399 days and counting...A historic day as PM Narendra Modi ji becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India today," Goyal wrote on X.

He said that under PM Modi's leadership, India had witnessed major reforms that benefitted farmers, entrepreneurs, women, MSMEs, youth and the middle class.

"Over the last 12 years, his leadership has ushered in transformative reforms that have reshaped India's growth journey. From farmers to entrepreneurs, women to MSMEs, and youth to the middle-class, the benefits of every major initiative introduced under the Modi Government have reached the grassroots level, empowering crores across the country," he said.

Goyal further stated that PM Modi's leadership had enhanced India's global standing and remained central to the country's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"This is truly a day to honour his dynamic leadership, which has elevated India's stature on the global stage and earned PM Modi ji several prestigious global accolades. As India continues to achieve many more milestones across diverse sectors, his vision, foresight & stewardship remain central to the nation's journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047," he added.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal called it a landmark moment in India's political and developmental journey.

"Today is a very special day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 12 years as Prime Minister. In these 12 years, the country has progressed in every field. The scale of schemes has expanded, and the nation's prestige and honour have risen," he said.

"A Prime Minister who kept the economic pillars sound, increased the size of the economy, and is leading the country toward a 5 trillion-dollar economy. He also kept inflation under control and increased employment opportunities. By conducting operations like surgical strikes, air strikes, and Operation Sindoor, he increased the honour and respect of India in the country and the world," Meghwal added.