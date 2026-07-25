Manager Asks Employees To Justify Every Hour Of Their 40-Hour Work Week

A workplace discussion on Reddit has sparked debate over micromanagement after an employee claimed that his company introduced a system requiring workers to justify exactly 40 hours of work every week. The post was shared by Reddit user Quick-Pineapple2704, who said he had been working as a Research Analyst at a firm in Central Delhi for around 3.5 years. According to him, the first two years were positive, with a flexible work environment and manageable workload.

However, the employee claimed that the situation changed over the last 1.5 years, particularly after the company introduced daily timesheets six months ago.

He said employees were asked to record how they spent every minute of their eight-hour workday and explain their activities in detail. While workers initially objected to the process, they eventually adjusted to the new system.

The employee added that after a staff survey showed dissatisfaction among workers, the company sought suggestions to improve the workplace. One proposal was to replace daily timesheets with weekly updates highlighting key tasks completed during the week.

The suggestion was accepted, but the employee claimed the new system created more pressure.

According to the post, managers now expect employees to account for exactly 40 hours of work every week, while scheduled meetings are reportedly not included in those hours.

The employee argued that actual workplace activities cannot always be measured in fixed blocks of productive time, as employees spend time attending meetings, responding to emails, discussing tasks, helping colleagues and handling unexpected requests.

The post has triggered discussions among Reddit users, with many debating whether such tracking methods improve productivity or simply increase workplace stress.

The employee questioned whether companies should focus more on outcomes and performance rather than measuring how workers justify every hour spent at work.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on a Reddit user's account. The claims made in the post have not been independently verified and reflect only the user's personal experience.)