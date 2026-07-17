"People Will Hate You for Giving Feedback": NRI Shares Struggles With Indian Work Culture

A post shared by Instagram user Nupur Dave has gone viral after listing the top challenges that Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) often face when adjusting to work culture in India. The post has struck a chord with many professionals who have returned to India after working abroad, drawing comments and shares from people who related to the experiences described.

According to the post, one of the biggest hurdles is dealing with meeting cancellations. The author claimed that unless a person holds a position of power, business calls can be rescheduled at the last minute, sometimes just moments before they are due to start. The post noted that three out of four partnership calls scheduled on a particular day were postponed at short notice.

Waiting around for meetings was flagged as another common issue. The post explained that professionals without seniority or influence may have to wait anywhere from a few minutes to an hour once a meeting time has passed, with sessions often running over their allotted slot.

The post also touched on workplace culture around flattery, suggesting that some leaders prefer hiring people who agree with them rather than challenge their thinking. It attributed this partly to the practical difficulty of managing teams amid the many other pressures businesses in India face, while stressing this was an explanation rather than a justification.

Time management came up as another theme, with the post describing how a relaxed approach to deadlines is common. Long lunch breaks, an evening tea break and work spilling into the next day were cited as everyday features of many Indian workplaces, a pace that may not suit everyone used to a different working rhythm.

The post further pointed to a lack of consistent note-taking in some teams, particularly around design changes, along with a broader difficulty in giving and receiving feedback. It suggested that criticism is sometimes met with defensiveness rather than being taken constructively.