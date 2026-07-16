RBI Eases Investment Norms For NRIs: How Will It Impact Indian Economy

For years, millions of Indians living overseas have sent money home. Much of it went into family accounts, fixed deposits or real estate. Investing that money in Indian equities or mutual funds was possible, but often involved multiple accounts, paperwork and regulatory hurdles.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) now wants to change that.

In a significant overhaul of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) framework, the central bank has simplified how Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) can invest in India. The changes, which came into effect on June 13, 2026, are aimed at making India's financial markets more accessible to overseas investors while encouraging long-term capital inflows.

The move comes at a time when India remains the world's largest recipient of remittances. According to the World Bank, Indians abroad sent home an estimated $137.7 billion in 2024, underscoring the enormous financial strength of the Indians living abroad.

What Has RBI Changed?

The biggest reform is the introduction of a single designated repatriable rupee account that can now handle the complete investment cycle.

Earlier, NRIs often needed different banking arrangements for investing, receiving redemption proceeds and transferring money back overseas. Under the revised rules, one account can now be used for investment, redemption and repatriation, funded either through inward remittances or an existing repatriable deposit.

The RBI has also increased investment limits in listed companies.

The maximum investment by an individual overseas investor has been doubled from 5 per cent to 10 per cent, while the combined ceiling for overseas individual investors has been raised from 10 per cent to 24 per cent. If these limits are exceeded without corrective action, the investment will be treated as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Another notable change is the widening of the investor base. Earlier, the route was largely limited to NRIs and OCIs. The revised regulations now refer to "individuals resident outside India," allowing a much broader pool of overseas investors to participate.

The central bank has also expanded funding options for the National Pension System (NPS). Eligible investors can now contribute through inward remittances, repatriable foreign currency accounts, repatriable rupee accounts and Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) accounts.

Banks have also been directed to report such transactions under a new Individual Foreign Investor (IFI) category using Form LEC-IFI, reducing repetitive documentation.

Why Does This Matter?

India has never had a shortage of interest from its overseas community. The challenge has been execution.

Multiple account requirements, compliance procedures and documentation often discouraged NRIs from investing beyond bank deposits or property.

The RBI's latest reforms seek to remove these practical barriers. Rohan Goyal, Investment Research Analyst at MIRA Money, believes the reforms could gradually convert remittances into productive investments.

"It is a good move by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to make it easier for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to invest. This will help India get more long-term capital flows and more involvement from Indians who live outside India," Goyal said.

He pointed out that India has one of the world's largest overseas communities, with more than 35 million NRIs and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs).

According to him, simplifying investment rules could gradually encourage more overseas Indians to channel their savings into equities, mutual funds and other regulated financial products instead of relying primarily on fixed deposits or real estate.

However, he added that digital onboarding, smoother Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, greater tax clarity and investor awareness would be equally important for wider adoption.

How Could It Benefit India's Economy?

The immediate impact may not be dramatic. But over time, experts believe the reforms could strengthen India's capital markets in several ways.

Higher participation from overseas Indians can provide long-term capital, improve liquidity in financial markets and reduce dependence on volatile foreign institutional flows.

Amit Nigam, Executive Director and CEO of FindiBANKIT, believes the decision reflects the growing importance of the global Indian community in India's economic story.

"The RBI's decision to ease investment norms for NRIs and OCIs is a timely step that recognises the growing importance of the global Indian community in India's economic journey," Nigam said.

According to him, the reforms go beyond increasing capital inflows. "A more enabling investment framework can channel patient capital into Indian businesses while enhancing confidence among overseas investors. Over time, stronger foreign participation can support capital formation, improve market liquidity and reinforce India's position as an attractive investment destination in an increasingly competitive global environment," he added.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, said, "By increasing the individual investment limit in listed Indian companies from 5 per cent to less than 10 per cent and the aggregate limit from 10 per cent to 24 per cent, the framework gives eligible overseas investors greater flexibility to invest in Indian equities... The overall impact, however, will depend on global market conditions, interest rates and investor confidence in India's long-term growth prospects."

A Signal to Global Investors

Legal experts also see the reforms as a message that India is becoming a more predictable investment destination.

Advocate Samarth Luthra, an LSE alumnus and Registered Foreign Lawyer in England and Wales, said investors increasingly judge countries not only by returns but also by the quality of their regulatory systems.

"Mature economies compete not only on returns but on regulatory predictability," Luthra said. He noted that simplifying compliance, expanding investment opportunities and making fund repatriation easier improve India's regulatory credibility.

"The real question is not whether India can attract capital, but whether its legal framework allocates that capital efficiently," he said, adding that lower compliance costs without weakening oversight make Indian markets more competitive globally.

More Choices Beyond Fixed Deposits

The reforms could also gradually change how NRIs build wealth in India. Sharad Chand, Business Head of Wealth Management at Alankit Limited, said interest in India has always existed among overseas investors.

"The sticking point was often the process, not the opportunity," Chand said. He explained that different payment routes and procedural requirements made investing unnecessarily complicated.

"The RBI's latest FEMA changes simplify that experience and bring more clarity around how investments can be made and how funds can be repatriated."

Chand cautioned that investment decisions will still depend on returns, taxation and individual financial goals. "But when the process is easier to understand and there is less room for confusion, it naturally makes India a more accessible market for NRIs," he added.

Real Estate Rules Remain Largely Unchanged

While financial investments have become easier, real estate continues to follow the existing FEMA framework. NRIs and OCIs can continue to purchase residential and commercial properties in India. However, buying agricultural land, plantations and farmhouses remains prohibited.

Funds held in NRE and FCNR accounts continue to be fully repatriable, while repatriation from NRO accounts remains capped at $1 million per financial year, subject to applicable conditions.

The Union Budget 2026 also expanded repatriation provisions for inherited residential property, allowing eligible individuals to repatriate up to $1 million per property for a maximum of two inherited properties after payment of capital gains tax and meeting holding period requirements.

Paperwork Still Matters

Although the investment process has become simpler, compliance remains crucial. Experts say one of the most common mistakes is continuing to operate a resident savings account after moving abroad instead of converting it into an NRI account.

Other frequent issues include outdated KYC records, incorrect remittance purpose codes, missing Form 15CA and Form 15CB during repatriation, and inadequate documentation of the source of funds.

Keeping PAN details, OCI or NRI documents, bank statements and investment records updated can help investors avoid unnecessary compliance issues.