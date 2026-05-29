What's P2P Lending? Why Banks, RBI Are Watching This Credit Trend Closely

India's digital lending ecosystem is changing rapidly. And one segment is quietly moving from the fringes into the mainstream -- peer-to-peer, or P2P, lending.

At its core, P2P lending is simple. It directly connects borrowers with lenders through online platforms, cutting out traditional banks from the process. For borrowers, it can mean faster and easier access to money. For investors, it offers the possibility of earning returns that are often higher than fixed deposits and other traditional debt products.

The model has been around globally for years. But in India, the rise of fintech platforms, digital payments, and alternative credit assessment tools is giving it fresh momentum.

The appeal is easy to understand.

Millions of Indians - especially gig workers, freelancers, self-employed professionals, and first-time borrowers - still struggle to access formal credit. Traditional banks often rely heavily on fixed income proofs, credit scores, and rigid underwriting systems. That leaves a large section of borrowers underserved.

This is where P2P platforms are stepping in.

"Technology-led P2P platforms are helping address this structural gap by using alternate data signals, banking behaviour, income patterns, and risk-based underwriting models to assess borrowers more holistically," said Bhavin Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of LenDenClub.

The larger shift, experts say, is not just about faster loans. It is about changing how credit is assessed and distributed in India.

Many fintech-led P2P platforms now use digital footprints, repayment patterns, transaction behaviour, and other alternative indicators to evaluate borrowers who may not have a long credit history. That has widened access to credit for many young Indians entering the formal financial system for the first time.

At the same time, P2P lending is opening up a completely new investment avenue for retail investors.

Traditionally, India's credit market was dominated by banks and large financial institutions. But digital platforms are now allowing individuals to participate directly in credit markets by lending small amounts across diversified borrower pools.

For investors hunting for better yields in a falling interest rate environment, that proposition looks attractive.

Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director at Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd, said one of the biggest advantages of P2P lending is the possibility of earning higher returns compared to traditional financial products like fixed deposits.

He added that the segment also allows portfolio diversification and has become more accessible due to advancements in technology.

P2P Lending: Story Is Not All Rosy

The biggest concern in P2P lending remains credit risk. Unlike bank deposits, these investments are not guaranteed. If a borrower defaults, lenders can lose both interest income and part of their principal.

Liquidity is another issue. Most P2P investments remain locked in for a fixed tenure, making quick exits difficult.

Maurya cautioned that P2P lending should only be treated as an additional component within an investor's portfolio, not as a replacement for safer instruments.

Industry players also acknowledge that responsible participation will determine whether the sector can sustain long-term growth.

Borrowers, experts say, must evaluate repayment capacity carefully. Lenders, meanwhile, need to diversify investments instead of chasing unusually high returns from a handful of risky borrowers.

India's central bank has also tightened oversight over the sector in recent years. The Reserve Bank of India regulates P2P lending platforms as NBFC-P2P entities and has introduced guardrails around exposure limits, disclosures, fund transfers, and operational transparency.

Patel said the RBI's regulatory framework has helped improve governance standards, investor awareness, and trust across the ecosystem.

That regulatory push is becoming increasingly important as retail participation grows. The bigger picture, however, goes beyond lending apps and high-return products.

P2P lending reflects a deeper transformation taking place in India's financial system - one where technology is helping connect retail savings with productive credit creation. As digital adoption increases and financial awareness spreads, the sector could play a larger role in expanding access to formal credit.

But the balancing act will remain crucial.

Higher returns almost always come with higher risks. And in the case of P2P lending, understanding that trade-off may matter more than ever.