No CIBIL Score? How To Get Your First Loan Approved Without Credit History

Your first salary changes everything.

You stop asking parents for money. Bills become your responsibility. Weekend plans feel earned. Maybe you even start dreaming bigger -- a bike, a new phone, a solo trip, or simply a financial cushion for emergencies.

Then comes the surprise.

You apply for your first loan or credit card. The bank declines it. The reason feels strange: "insufficient credit history."

For many young professionals in India, this is the first real encounter with the country's credit system. And it often feels unfair. After all, if you earn regularly and maintain a bank account, why should getting a small loan be difficult?

The answer lies in a simple but frustrating reality: banks trust behaviour, not just income.

The Catch-22 Of Credit

India's credit ecosystem runs heavily on data. Credit bureaus such as TransUnion CIBIL, Experian, Equifax, and CRIF track borrowing behaviour and assign credit scores between 300 and 900.

A high score tells lenders that a borrower repays on time and manages debt responsibly. But if someone has never borrowed before, the system has nothing to judge.

In many cases, new earners show up as "NTC" - New To Credit - or with a score of "-1", which simply means there is no borrowing history available.

And that becomes the problem.

To a bank's algorithm, no credit history does not automatically mean low risk. It means unknown risk. This is why many first-time applicants get rejected despite having stable salaries.

A score above 700 is generally considered healthy. Cross 750, and approvals become easier with better interest rates. Drop below 650, and loan approvals become tougher and more expensive.

How To Build A Credit Profile

The financial habits of young Indians are changing rapidly.

Earlier generations often avoided debt in the early years of employment. Today's professionals enter a world driven by EMIs, instant credit, BNPL products, app-based loans, and digital payments.

This has made credit identity important far earlier in life.

Sarika Shetty, Co-founder and CEO of RentenPe, says building a credit profile starts with small but disciplined financial habits.

"Establishing a credit identity is essential for securing the first loan approval. It starts with something as basic as opening a bank account and keeping it active," she said.

She added that first-time earners should use credit cards for routine expenses like utility bills and rent payments while ensuring dues are cleared on or before the due date every single time.

"Your credit habits are monitored by bureaus like CIBIL and Experian, serving as a primary factor in credit approval," Shetty said.

The logic is straightforward. Lenders do not expect young professionals to have a long borrowing history. What they want are early signs of consistency.

Your Salary Alone Is Not Enough

Mahesh Shukla, Founder and CEO of PayMe, says many borrowers misunderstand how lending decisions work.

"Building a credit identity in India is less about access and more about behaviour," he said.

According to Shukla, lenders initially look for three basic things: a stable income trail, an active bank account, and clean documentation.

"The most effective way to get your first loan approved is to begin small and stay consistent," he added. This is why financial experts often recommend starting with low-risk products instead of directly applying for large personal loans.

A secured credit card backed by a fixed deposit is usually considered the safest starting point. Since the bank already holds collateral in the form of the deposit, approvals become easier.

Small-ticket consumer loans can also help. Buying a phone or appliance through a regulated bank or NBFC and repaying EMIs on time slowly builds repayment history.

Shukla believes the lending ecosystem is also evolving beyond traditional credit checks.

"First-time borrowers are no longer excluded solely due to a lack of history. Lenders are increasingly using alternative data and cash flow signals to underwrite risk," he said.

That includes salary credits, transaction patterns, savings behaviour, and account activity. But he also stressed that borrowers need to change how they think about credit itself.

"The real shift is that mindset - credit is not a product; it is a reputation," Shukla said.

How Long Does It Take To Build A Good Score?

The process is slower than many expect.

Hemant Sood, Founder and Managing Director of Findoc Investment Pvt. Ltd., says most borrowers begin seeing a credit profile emerge within the first few months of disciplined usage.

"First three months, score starts forming. Up to six months, you may create a usable score. Within nine to 12 months, your profile may become strong with financial discipline," he explained.

Sood advises beginners to keep spending low relative to their card limit. Ideally, usage should remain around 25 per cent of the available limit.

Missing even one EMI or bill payment can damage the score early. He also warned against common mistakes young earners make in the excitement of newfound financial independence -- maxing out credit cards, applying to multiple lenders at once, or taking several loans simultaneously.

Another overlooked mistake? Closing the first credit card too early. A longer credit history often helps improve scores over time.

The Quiet Role Of Bank Statements

While credit scores matter, lenders still look at basic banking behaviour.

Maintaining healthy balances, avoiding cheque bounces, and showing stable salary credits all strengthen a first loan application.

Sood says borrowers should also pay attention to their FOIR - Fixed Obligation to Income Ratio. In simple terms, lenders do not want existing obligations crossing 50 per cent of monthly income.

For first-time borrowers, applying for smaller loans -- typically under Rs 50,000 and for shorter durations -- usually improves approval chances.

Choosing the right lender also matters.

Salary-account banks often offer smoother approvals because they already have access to income data and transaction history. NBFCs may also be more flexible for first-time borrowers.

A Financial Reputation Built Quietly

Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director of Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd, believes many young professionals still underestimate how deeply credit behaviour affects future financial opportunities.

"A lot of people wrongly think that getting a high income is all you need to be approved for loans, but the truth is that banks take into account much more when issuing credit," he said.

Maurya said borrowers do not need large loans early in their careers. "There is no need to take out huge loans at the beginning of your professional life; small and well-managed steps can bring great results in the end," he added.

He believes disciplined habits -- low credit utilisation, timely repayments, and avoiding repeated loan applications -- matter more than flashy salaries.

"One should think of his or her credit score as a financial investment for years ahead," Maurya said.