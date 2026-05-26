Social Media Pushes Renting Over Buying. But Gen Z Data Tells Another Story

Scroll through social media long enough and you'll find a reel by some fin-influencer saying: "buying a home is outdated; renting is smarter; flexible living is the future".

For India's Gen Z, the dream of owning a house supposedly no longer matters the way it did for their parents. But the data tells a very different story.

According to Anarock's latest report, "Powering the Next Decade: India's Real Estate Finance Transformation Story", the average age of home loan borrowers in India has sharply fallen -- from 35 years in 2015-16 to just 25 years in 2025-26.

The data suggests young Indians are not abandoning homeownership. In fact, many are entering the housing market far earlier than previous generations.

"The sharp decline in the average age of home loan borrowers clearly indicates that Gen Z is not shying away from homeownership," said Rajat Bokolia, CEO of Newstone.

According to him, while renting and flexible lifestyles dominate social media conversations, young buyers increasingly see real estate as a long-term wealth creation tool and a source of financial security.

The shift is also being powered by easier access to home loans, rising aspirations, higher disposable incomes and growing awareness around investing early, he added.

But the bigger story is this: Gen Z is not thinking about housing in one single way.

Some still deeply value ownership. Others see renting as a practical response to an uncertain economy. And many are caught somewhere in between.

For 28-year-old Delhi High Court advocate Vivek Kumar, ownership is about independence as much as finance. "I'd rather invest my monthly payout into building my own asset than strengthening someone else's income stream," he said.

He believes social media often glamorises renting while ignoring the emotional comfort attached to owning a home in India. "Apna ghar toh apna hi hota hai," he added, echoing a sentiment many Indians grew up hearing.

But for 22-year-old Gurugram-based PR executive Rishita Maroo, the problem is not aspiration. It is affordability. She says Gen Z still dreams of owning homes -- but the economics have become far harsher.

Housing prices in Gurgaon have jumped 25-40 per cent, with mid-sized apartments now costing between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 3 crore. At the same time, urban rents continue to rise.

Then comes the uncertainty around jobs.

Layoffs across startups and technology firms, fears around AI replacing jobs, and frequent career switches are making long-term financial commitments feel risky for young professionals.

"In such an environment, a 25-30-year home loan with EMIs ranging from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1 lakh feels a bit overstretched," she said. That uncertainty is exactly why many young professionals are choosing flexibility over commitment.

According to Gurugram-based communication professional Kanan Agarwal, Gen Z's preference for renting is less about avoiding responsibility and more about surviving an unpredictable economy.

India's average EMI-to-income ratio in urban areas has climbed from 46 per cent in 2020 to nearly 61per cent in 2026, making homeownership significantly more stressful for first-time buyers.

At the same time, rental demand remains strong. The Magicbricks Rental Index for 2026 showed average rents in India rising 14 per cent year-on-year.

"For Gen Z, stability is not necessarily about owning a home anymore," Agarwal said. "It is about managing money in a way that keeps options open."

Still, real estate developers and housing experts argue that buying continues to make stronger financial sense in the long run.

Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe Limited, said monthly EMIs in many cities are now increasingly comparable to rent payments -- except EMIs help build ownership in an appreciating asset. He also pointed to falling interest rates and improving infrastructure across cities as factors strengthening buyer confidence.

Similarly, Anurag Goel of Goel Ganga Developments, points out that rents typically rise every year while fixed-rate mortgage payments stay stable for decades. Over time, that creates predictability for homeowners while renters remain exposed to rising costs and market swings.

Anil Pharande, founder of Pharande Spaces, argues that ownership also quietly builds long-term wealth. "Every rent payment sort of disappears into the landlord's pocket," he said, adding that mortgage payments steadily build equity over time. Even modest homeownership, he said, pushes people towards disciplined savings and wealth creation.

The argument is echoed by Hardik Shah of Shyam Group-Dholera SIR. According to him, homeowners often end up with significantly higher net worth than renters because mortgage payments slowly convert into equity. A home is not just a place to live, he said. It becomes a wealth-generating asset working quietly in the background.

Meanwhile, Samarth Sethia, founder of Rezio AI, believes the debate itself is flawed. "The question is not rent versus buy," he said. "It is whether buying improves your financial resilience."

If someone expects to switch jobs, move cities or relocate abroad within a few years, renting may be the smarter option, he argued.

But for those with stable income and long-term plans, ownership remains one of the strongest wealth-building tools available. That may explain why Gen Z appears divided rather than disconnected from homeownership.

Online, renting may dominate the conversation. Offline, thousands of young Indians are still signing up for 20-year home loans.

Not because they reject flexibility. But because, despite changing lifestyles, the idea of owning a home still carries emotional and financial weight in India. The "Indian dream" may be evolving. But it is clearly not disappearing.