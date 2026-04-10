Taking a Home Loan? Read This Before You Sign Property Papers

Buying a house is emotional. Financing it is not. Yet many buyers treat a home loan like a bank formality. It is not. It is a long financial commitment that shapes your monthly cash flow for decades.

What stretches buyers financially is not the cost of the property alone, but everything attached to it -- taxes, fees, interiors, delays, and loan terms that quietly add up over 15-20 years. Follow Live Updates

Industry experts say the first mistake buyers make is not checking whether they can truly afford the EMI. Vijay Raundal, Managing Director at Teerth Realties, says borrowers should ensure the EMI stays within 30-35 per cent of take-home income and maintain a credit score above 750 to negotiate better rates. Comparing lenders, checking processing fees, and understanding prepayment or rate-switch clauses can significantly change the total cost of the loan, he adds.

Then come the expenses no one highlights during site visits.

Stamp duty and registration alone can add 5-8 per cent to the property value, depending on the state. Legal fees, loan processing charges, inspection fees and pre-EMI interest further raise the upfront burden. Anurag Goel, Director at Goel Ganga Developments, points out that buyers often forget recurring costs such as maintenance deposits, GST in under-construction projects, parking, clubhouse access, and sinking fund charges. Interiors, electrical work, plumbing, and moving expenses can run into lakhs more.

Also, first-time buyers tend to rely heavily on brochures and sales pitches. This can be risky.

Keshav Mangla, GM Business Development at Forteasia Realty, says many buyers skip title checks, RERA verification, and approved plan scrutiny. They also ignore location realities such as connectivity, future infrastructure, and neighbourhood quality. Visiting the site at different times, speaking to residents, and taking independent legal advice can prevent years of stress, he notes.

Legal due diligence is another aspect where many deals go wrong.

Before signing anything, buyers must verify the chain of ownership, encumbrance certificate, RERA registration, approved building plans, land use permissions, Occupancy Certificate (OC), Completion Certificate, and utility NOCs. Sudhir A Patel, Director at Shyam Group, stresses that checking for unpaid property taxes, dues, or court cases linked to the property is equally important.

A home loan does not become a burden overnight. It becomes one slowly, through overlooked details. And by the time buyers realise it, they are already locked into EMIs for the next two decades.