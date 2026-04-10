Stock Market Live Updates: Trends on GIFT Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 60 points or 0.25 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 23,944 level.

Brent crude futures gained 83 cents to $96.75 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures were up $1.04 at $98.91 a barrel.

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