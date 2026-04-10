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Stock Market Live Updates: Trends on GIFT Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 60 points or 0.25 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 23,944 level.

Brent crude futures gained 83 cents to $96.75 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures were up $1.04 at $98.91 a barrel.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market

Apr 10, 2026 08:15 (IST)
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Asian Markets Trade Higher; Kospi Up Nearly 2%, Nikkei Jumps 1.5%

Asian stocks ticked up early on Friday but gains were capped as traders questioned the durability of this week's US-Iran ceasefire and remained wary of fragile hopes for Israel-Lebanon peace talks.

Apr 10, 2026 08:07 (IST)
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Stock Market Live Updates: Check BSE Sensex Total Market Cap

The total market cap of all 30 BSE Sensex companies is Rs 4,44,68,010.

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